Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Caregiver Coffee on 1-2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9.
Interior Design Class 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:00-7:00pm.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
Transitional Care: Things You Should Know and Plan For, will be presented by Pruitt Healthcare on 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 and 24. Walk-ins welcome.
Gardening Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Physical therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins welcome.
Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cost is $5.
Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Hookerton Fire Station, 404 E. Main St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 4
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 9.
Athletic Edge, 1100 W 5th Street, Washington, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Aug. 11.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, Greenville, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 11
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2110 Old New Bern Road, Chocowinity, 2-6 p.m., Aug. 12
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 15
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host is Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. Business After Hours is the chamber’s premier networking opportunity, allowing members to meet one another and promote business in a relaxed social atmosphere. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required at greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-2. Ron Ayers Motorsports will be offering complimentary rides in their side-by-side utility vehicles, so please dress appropriately.
Bug hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a bug hunt from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. After returning from a search for insects in the park, participants will get a closer look at insects under the microscope in the STEAM lab at the Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center. The fee is $3 for city residents and $5 for others. Space is limited and preregistration is required. Visit greenvillenc.gov, call 329-4560 or email AWimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
The Art of Jazz
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “The Art of Jazz,” a First Friday Artwalk reception, from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 6. Pianist Lenore Raphael and bassist Carroll Dashiell will perform from 7-8 p.m. for the reception for the museum’s current exhibit, “Black, White, and Read All Over.” The group exhibit, featuring work by Jillian Goldberg, Susan LaMantia, and Constance Pappalardo, continues through Aug. 21. Visit gmoa.org.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The annual event includes costumes, cosplay and a chance to meet comic book creators, artists, writers and vendors. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Donations are sought to “Stuff the Bus” with items students need for back to school. Contributors may bring donations to the site or choose to have them shipped. Visit /www.facebook.com/ppspittcounty for details.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The session provides information about what human trafficking looks like in North Carolina, indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. It is free to the public but registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Prom through the Decades
The Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades to benefit The Kelly Children’s Home at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at The State Theatre 110 W. Fifth St., Greenville. People 21 years and older are invited to wear their favorite decade attire and enjoy the music of the Eli Craig Band with an after-party show featuring Michelle Michaels and Her Divas. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. To buy tickets online visit statetheatrenc.com. For more information, email gvjaycees@gmail.com.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Aug. 16 at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events from 7-10 p.m. Dates are Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16 at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon Festival will return to with amusements and more at from Aug. 26-28 at 324 Sylvania St. The festival opens at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 for carnival rides. Vendors also will offer fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday’s activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets for the Great Big Family Reunion Tour are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9, at the Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St. The event will feature music by The Still Shakers, food from Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque, an open bar, lawn games, silent auction and raffle items and general summer-themed merriment. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Bath Fest
Step back in time to the days when Blackbeard and his crew of scalawags called Bath home as pirates once again walk the streets of Historic Bath during Bath Fest on Sept. 18. The day’s events promise great fun as Blackbeard’s Crew occupies Bonner’s Point with hands-on history interpreting the golden age of piracy. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. art meets history at Bath Fest. Art and craft vendors selling their original works will line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Featured performers include Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra playing at noon and Nashville recording artist David Lee Jones playing at 1 p.m. Art from Bath Elementary students also will be on display and civic groups will sell food. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
