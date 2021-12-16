The Vidant Health Foundation on Monday announced the end of an almost decade-long campaign supporting Vidant Cancer Care capital projects, after more than 4,000 donors helped reach the campaign’s $50 million goal.
Officials said the money was applied to both brick and mortar construction as well as programs that benefit cancer patients.
“To achieve this milestone is truly monumental for our foundation and for Vidant Health,” said Scott Senatore, president, Vidant Health Foundation. “We, along with our extremely generous donors and community partners, have demonstrated what it means to be committed to fulfilling our mission of believing in a life without cancer.
“The generosity and philanthropic commitment of our donors is evident in every detail of our stunning cancer center as well as the services we provide and the resources we offer,” Senatore said.
Those patient resources, according to a news release, include financial assistance for cost of living expenses like bills and child care, a patient navigation program, diagnostic procedures such as mammograms and colonoscopies, outreach programs and survivorship and support programs.
Among the 4,000-plus donors was the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Foundation. Due to the group’s support, the cancer care facility was dubbed Vidant Cancer Care at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in 2018.
The six-story, 418,00- square-foot cancer center and bed tower broke ground in 2015 and includes and outpatient clinic, infusion services, patient support and office space.
The release said this facility has been instrumental for cancer patients and families across the region, reducing cancer mortality rates over three years by 14.2 percent in comparison to the rest of the state.
Prior to that, cancer mortality rates in eastern N.C. were 15 percent higher than other parts of the state.
Other donors included the Young Professionals of Pitt County and the Service League of Greenville.
“I have personally seen the impact of our donors’ generosity and commitment to investing in Vidant Cancer Care,” said Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, executive director of Vidant Cancer Care, and Spencer and Mary Raab Distinguished Professor of Adult Oncology and Founding Director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
“Because of our incredible donors, we have doubled the number of patients who are able to receive chemo at one time, as well as provide additional screenings for early detection, and offer more therapeutic resources for our patients,” Zervos said.
Since 2018, the facility has seen more than 77,000 patients receive radiation treatment, more than 100,000 outpatient clinic visits and over 1,200 support and survivorship programs hosted.