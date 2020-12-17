Vidant Health has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.
Vidant received 3,900 doses of the vaccine, which will be administered to front-line team members across the system starting today, as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health care workers and first responders who are caring for a COVID or “very likely” COVID patient and those highest at-risk for infection or severe illness will be among the first Vidant team members and other community health care providers to be offered the vaccine, the release stated.
“The vaccine offers incredible hope for our health care workers, families, friends, neighbors and the world,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, Vidant Health CEO. “While this is a monumental step in overcoming the pandemic, we do not yet know when the vaccine will be available to the broader community. It remains vitally important that the community helps us stop the spread now by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands often. We need your help.”
Vidant has full confidence in the products that have come to market and highly advocates that the public get vaccinated when the vaccines are available to the general public. Furthermore, Vidant is ready and available to partner with state agencies as plans for vaccine deployment evolve over the next few months.