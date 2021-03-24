Vidant Health is reopening its Greenville Wellness Center later this year but with a redesigned service model.
The announcement comes nine months after Vidant announced it was permanently closing the facility because of the challenges of operating under COVID-19 requirements plus ongoing financial shortfalls, according to earlier news reports.
Details about timing, employment opportunities and memberships at the Wellness Center in Greenville will be shared in the coming month, Thursday's announcement said.
Vidant officials spent several months after the June announcement assessing how to best utilize the building while also exploring how to improve access to patient services, the announcement said.
Under the new operations model, Vidant’s three Greenville-based outpatient rehabilitation clinics will all relocate to new space at the wellness center. Vidant officials said the centralized location will improve convenience and accessibility for patients as well as team member collaboration.
Vidant Outpatient Rehabilitation includes adult, children and aquatic programs; comprehensive speech, physical and occupational therapy; and many specialty services.
Fitness Center offerings will include membership access to exercise equipment, pool and aquatic programs, group exercise classes, personal training and a KidZone. Services like the Café, CrossFit, children’s gym and camps will not be offered in the revised model, Vidant said.
The Lifestyle Medicine Clinic currently housed at the Greenville-based Wellness Center will continue to offer patient visits with medical providers for nutrition, weight loss, diabetes, tobacco cessation, exercise as medicine and other lifestyle treatments. The clinic will also provide wellness programs to Vidant team members.
The news release also said Vidant plans to resume operation of the Wellness Centers in Ahoskie and Washington, which have been closed due to COVID-19.
Outpatient rehab and cardiopulmonary rehab services remain open in the Washington Wellness Center. Children’s after-school and upcoming summer camps also remain open in the Ahoskie Wellness Center. The timing for opening these facilities, along with the Greenville-based Wellness Center, is dependent on the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that fitness and physical activity facilities are now allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent capacity outdoors if masks are worn and the six feet social distancing requirements are met.