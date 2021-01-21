Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department will begin scheduling appointments on Friday for eligible community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the large-scale site to open Monday at the Greenville Convention Center.
Beginning 8 a.m. people 65 and older can view appointment availability at vidanthealth.com/vaccinate or by logging into their MyChart account at mychart.vidanthealth.com, a news release said.
The online appointment scheduler is the fastest and most convenient way to view and schedule an appointment, the release said. If internet access is not available or special assistance is required, people may call 252-847-8000. Large call volumes may cause delays so officials encourage people to use the website.
More than 8,000 people have already registered to receive the vaccine through the Pitt County Health Department's waiting list.
A majority of the appointment slots in the initial phase will be allocated for those people, the release said.
They will be contacted in the coming days and weeks by either email or phone, the release said.
Individuals on the waitlist are encouraged to check their email regularly and answer calls from a phone number beginning with 252-902. The Pitt County Health Department will stop accepting new waitlist submissions effective today (Thursday, Jan. 21).
The large-scale site opens on Monday by appointment only. It will not accommodate walk-up or drive-up requests.
The site will operate seven days a week and will serve anyone in eastern North Carolina, consistent with state and federal guidance.
Currently, people 65 and older are eligible along with frontline health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and some other care providers.