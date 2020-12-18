Vidant Health began administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its staff in Greenville on Thursday but the excitement was tempered by the news of five new virus-related deaths in Pitt County.
In what the the health system called a “historic moment of hope for eastern North Carolina,” Angela Sheppard, a nursing assistant in the medical intensive care unit, was the first team member on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle to receive the vaccination at Vidant Medical Center, officials said.
Vidant received 3,900 doses of the vaccine that will be administered to team members across the system over the coming weeks, officials said. A few staff members received doses on Thursday, and more than 9,000 workers have signed up for inoculations so far. Taking the vaccine is voluntary for staff members.
“The vaccine offers incredible hope for our health care workers, families, friends, neighbors and the world,” Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum said on Thursday. “While this is a monumental step in overcoming the pandemic, we do not yet know when the vaccine will be available to the broader community. It remains vitally important that the community helps us stop the spread now by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands often. We need your help.”
Thursday’s news of five more local deaths brought Waldum’s plea into sharp focus. Data posted Thursday on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates the deaths occurred Nov. 25, Dec. 8, Dec. 11, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.
They brought the death toll in the county to at least 64 since April. Information about the race, gender and age of the most recent victims was not available because DHHS began suppressing that data last month.
The state also reported Thursday that 104 more people had tested positive for the virus locally, bringing the total since March to 9,778. About 11 percent of people tested have been positive.
Record numbers of people have been hospitalized for the virus at Vidant facilities since Thanksgiving, reaching 185 on Tuesday. The total fell to 171 on Wednesday.
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said Wednesday his office receives complaints daily that people are ignoring state orders meant to curb the spread of the virus. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department on Thursday reported they had issued no citations for violations since a 10 p.m. curfew went into effect a week ago.
Dave Harlow, vice president of Allied Health for Vidant, said Thursday the virus will continue to take lives even though the first doses of the vaccine are being administered. He said it is critically important for the public to continue practicing the social distancing measures that have protected them this far.
“COVID-19 is a killer and it will continue to be a killer, and while the vaccine that we have today ... provides great hope, it will take a long time for us to see the results of that and, in the meantime, the general public really has to understand the social distancing that we’ve been doing is still necessary, the masking, the handwashing, all those precautions, are still necessary because if we don’t do that, especially during the holidays, we will contribute to more COVID-19,” Harlow said.
Health care workers and first responders who are caring for COVID-19 patients or “very likely” COVID patients will be the first workers vaccinated, along with workers who are at highest at-risk for infection or severe illness, the health system reported.
Staff has had a very positive reaction about receiving the vaccine, Harlow said, and he anticipated distribution of the first 3,900 doses would take about two weeks to administer.
The vaccine has gone through the same safety checks that every vaccine does, Harlow said. Side effects have been similar to those of the flu vaccine: aches and pains at the point of injection. Those that have had a more robust reaction to the flu vaccine will likely have a similar reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have full confidence in the product, we have full confidence in the vaccine itself and, quite frankly, it represents a real feat of human ingenuity to have been able to do all that and cut through a lot of the historical red tape that you would see for these sorts of things and bring it to market and have one of the greatest Christmas presents I think any of us have ever had the opportunity to have in my lifetime,” Harlow said.
The general population won’t be able to get the vaccine until after the first of the year, and Vidant will be ready to assist health care organizations when they are ready to roll out the vaccine, Harlow said.
A government advisory panel on Thursday endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna, paving the way for the shot to be added to the vaccination campaign.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation for the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote, agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up.
The FDA’s green light for emergency use is expected quickly. Moderna would then begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
Silvernail said Wednesday that his agency expected to receive its first round of the Moderna vaccine next week for administration to health care workers and first responders.
By the middle of next year, Harlow anticipates COVID-19 vaccines to become available from other vendors.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine with 95 percent effectiveness. Full immunity to the virus is not provided after the first dose. The second dose comes along 21 days later and even after that dose it will take a few weeks for the vaccine and the human body response to the vaccine to be the most pronounced, Harlow said.
Harlow said the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, but its effectiveness very strong, on par with vaccines for diseases such as measles and polio.