Following a rise in the COVID-19 infection rate and reports on the spread of the delta variant, Vidant Health officials announced Friday that they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees.
The 1,708-bed health system joins more than a dozen state-run health care facilities and hospital systems, including WakeMed, in making having the vaccine a condition of employment.
“We’re seeing some pretty significant and concerning trends,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, chief executive officer of Vidant Health. “So we feel this is the right thing to do at this time.”
The news came a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s cabinet agency workers will be asked to show proof of vaccination or wear masks and undergo weekly tests for coronavirus.
The governor also announced that the state is altering its health guidance to align with the Centers for Disease Control recommendation that all students and staff wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status. But he left final decisions on mask mandates to local boards of education.
Members of Pitt County’s Board of Education have said they will consult with county Health Director Dr. John Silvernail before making a decision. In an interview Friday, Waldrum said he has not been asked to offer his opinion on a mask requirement in schools.
“We’re in frequent and constant contact with ECU and the county, so I think they know what we think already,” he said.
Vidant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Niti Armistead said now is not the time to relax requirements.
“The pandemic is far from done and it’s actually moving very much in the wrong direction,” she said. “We cannot take off any of the control measures at this time, and we need to really push for the vaccination all across our communities.”
As of Friday, Vidant was caring for 43 COVID-19 patients, which Waldrum said represents an increase over the past week. Ninety-one percent of those patients have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, he said.
About 55 percent of Vidant’s 13,000 employees have been fully vaccinated, Waldrum said, adding that there has been a recent increase in the number of workers seeking a vaccine. About 90 percent of Vidant’s 2,000 credentialed physicians have received the vaccine.
The new requirements will affect employees, physicians, credential providers and contract workers at Vidant’s nine hospitals and 100 clinics. Under the new requirements, leaders, including managers and physicians, have until Oct. 1 to complete the vaccine series. The deadline for contract workers and other employees, including those newly hired, is Dec. 1.
The new policy allows approved medical or religious exemptions. But it indicates that employees claiming such exemptions may be subject to weekly testing or potential reassignment.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more Americans than any event since World War II, and we’re still in it,” Waldrum said. “So I think we all need to look at what’s going on in the world and in our communities and do what we need to take care of our fellow humans.”
Waldrum, who in earlier this month became dean of East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said ECU is considering whether additional practices are needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced earlier this week that students who are not vaccinated or do not disclose their vaccination status will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive on campus and will be subject to weekly testing during the fall semester.
Earlier this month, ECU released a statement on campus compliance that indicated that: “It is expected that employees and students with an on-campus presence in the fall including – employment, in-person instruction and/or residential living – will be required to participate in reentry and/or surveillance testing to closely monitor the potential spread of the virus on campus.” The university said those who have provided proof of vaccination could be exempt from some testing requirements.
“We’re in process of discussing are there further measures that need to be taken,” Waldrum said. “It’s a complex set of issues, and we are all committed to doing what we can do to get this pandemic behind us.”