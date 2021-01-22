Vidant Health reported it has resolved a technical issue with an online scheduling tool launch today to begin taking appointments for a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
Vidant was set to begin taking appointments at 8 a.m. today but sent out a statement at 8:30 a.m. that the online tool malfunctioned. It sent out the following statement at 9:05 a.m.
“Vidant Health has resolved an earlier technical issue with our online scheduling tool for the COVID-19 vaccine. We deeply apologize and appreciate the community’s patience. Please visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to access the scheduling tool.”
Vidant and the Pitt County Health Department announced Thursday that people eligible for the vaccine — currently anyone 65 or older in addition to health care providers and long-term care workers and residents — can visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate starting to view appointment availability for the site, set to open Monday at the Greenville Convention Center.
People who have a Vidant MyChart account also may log in to their account to make an appointment, a news release said.
“The online appointment scheduler is the fastest and most convenient way to view and schedule an appointment,” a news release said. However, people who don’t have internet access or need special assistance may call 252-847-8000. Large call volumes may cause delays, so officials encouraged people to use the website.
Pitt County on Thursday closed registration for a vaccine waiting list it established last week. More than 8,000 people used the county website and phone lines to request an appointment when one was available.
A majority of the appointment slots in the initial phase at the convention center will be allocated for people on the waiting list, the release said. Anyone who has registered is encouraged to check their email regularly and answer calls from a phone number beginning with 252-902.
Providers will be contacting those people in the coming days to sign them up for a visit to the convention center, officials said in the release.
The site will be set up to administer 4,000 vaccines in a week’s time, officials said. It will operate seven days a week and serve anyone in eastern North Carolina, consistent with state and federal guidance.