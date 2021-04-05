Vidant Health announced Monday it will move new, Greenville-based COVID-19 vaccine appointments from the Greenville Convention Center to a new location starting Thursday.
The Vidant Greenville Vaccine Clinic will be located at 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. in the building formerly known as Vidant Minor Emergency, a health system news release said.
The location will initially be open Monday-Friday and can accommodate up to 350 vaccine appointments per day. Vidant may adjust days and hours of operations for the clinic based on demand.
Appointments are required and are already available at vidanthealth.com/vaccinate or by calling 252-847-8000.
The Convention Center clinic will pause operations from April 7-12 due to an event previously scheduled event at the Convention Center — a sold out dance team workshop and clinic hosted by the New York City Dance Academy.
The Convention Center clinic will re-open April 13 to complete already-scheduled second doses only and will permanently close after all scheduled second doses are complete, the release said.
Effective April 8 and until further notice, all new doses in Greenville will be given at the Vidant Greenville Vaccine Clinic on Arlington Boulevard.
Vidant encourages everyone to continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures, the news release said.