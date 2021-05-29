The City of Greenville joined a local veterans group to produce a Memorial Day video tribute in lieu of a ceremony on the Town Common, said an organizer of the traditional ceremony.
It’s the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck 14 months ago, that the ceremony has been canceled.
“Right now everybody is still not comfortable being amongst each other so we’re staying virtual for the event on Monday,” Tommy Stephenson, past commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37.
While Gov. Roy Cooper announced in late April he was lifting all restrictions on outdoor gathering sizes and wearing masks at outdoor events, there wasn’t enough time to prepare an event, Stephenson said.
Instead, Stephenson, members of DAV Auxiliary Unit 37 and other veterans joined with the City of Greenville to produce a video of a wreath laying at the veterans memorial at the Town Common.
The video will air at 11 a.m. Monday on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, and across the city’s social media, including Greenville Recreation and Parks’ Facebook page, said Patricia Tyndall, the department’s marketing and events coordinator.
Even without a live ceremony, Stephenson said individuals should make time to remember the nation’s deceased veterans and their families.
“I want them to remember those who fought and died for our country. We wouldn’t have the freedom we enjoy today. That’s what I would like them to take away from the day,” Stephenson said. “They also should keep those families in their prayers.”
The origins of Memorial Day stem from an event organized by Union veterans in 1868 where the graves of the Civil War dead were decorated with flowers.
The day was later moved to May 30 because it was believed flowers would be blooming all over the country, according to a Memorial Day history found on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.
After World War I the day was expanded to honor all who had died in all American Wars.
Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971, making it the last Monday of the month as opposed to keeping it on May 30.
In December 2000, Congress passed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act” to encourage Americans “to give something back to their country which provides them so much freedom and opportunity.”
Americans are encouraged to pause at 3 p.m., their local time, on Memorial Day for a minute of silence “to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation,” according to the Veterans Affairs history.
A Veterans Day ceremony and parade will be held Nov. 11, Stephenson said.
“We’ve got to get everybody back into a normal routine with the Pitt County Veterans Council. “We meet once a month and all the military organizations will come together so we’ll let the mayor’s office know what we would like to have for these events and then put together speakers,” Stephenson said.
“We are looking forward to getting back to the outdoor ceremonies we are used to, before COVID.”
Officials in Winterville, Ayden and Farmville said no events have been announced in their communities.