A portion of West First will be closed starting Saturday to allow the public to safely view the “Unite Against Racism” mural, the city announced.
The section of roadway between Washington and Second streets will be closed beginning at noon Saturday and will reopen at noon on Sunday.
Randall Leach, an art teacher who is one of the mural organizers, said some of the artists will be on site to discuss their work.
City officials said the closure will allow people to safely view the artwork from multiple angles.
Detours will be posted. Vehicles traveling east on First Street will turn south on Washington Street, then east on Second Street before turning north on Reade Street. The detour for motorists traveling west will consist of traveling south on Cotanche Street, west on Second Street, and south on Washington Street.