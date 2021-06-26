Youths across Pitt County will have a chance to lift their voices and take a stand against violence on Sunday at the County Courthouse.
Youth Voices Matter, a group focused on allowing youth to express their needs in the community, is partnering with the Pitt County NAACP for a Vigil Against Violence. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but a forecast of isolated thunderstorms has moved the date.
Shantel Hawkins, the founder of Youth Voices Matter and a youth adviser for the Pitt County NAACP, said that the focus of the event is to build community engagement with young people.
“Within our county, we have seen a proliferation of violence in terms of shootings and in terms of instances that are not allowing youths to achieve positive progression,” Hawkins said. “We are calling on government leaders, religious leaders, business owners, hospitals as far as mental health resources and educators to add their expertise to curb this disturbing trend.”
In May, three 14-year-old boys were arrested for shooting a 17-year-old boy in the stomach in the 1800 block of Kennedy circle in the Kearney Park neighborhood off of Howell Street. That, and other instances of gun violence, were reported by police to stem from gang violence in the area.
Hawkins said that she wants the area’s youth know that they are heard and that their voices are important.
“When youth does not have that voice, I believe that is where violence comes from,” Hawkins said. “Also being idle. I would like to see businesses in attendance, perhaps offering summer jobs and even training for young people to build their skills.”
The event is not so much about feedback. Rather than words from leaders, Hawkins said she hopes the event spurs them to action.
“We need mentors,” Hawkins said. “Those who say they are invested in the youth, they need to come out.”
Hawkins would especially like to call on religious leaders to offer their guidance.
“And that works out, the date’s move to Sunday,” Hawkins said. “They can come over and see us right after church.”
The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m.