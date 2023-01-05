Andrew Sudekum shields the sun from Sonona Jefferson eyes as she prepares to peer across the Tar River in search of her son, Khalil Jefferson, who went missing on Dec. 2. A vigil is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Beech Street entrance to the South Tar River Greenway to raise awareness about Khalil’s missing status.
A vigil for a man who was last seen in Greenville on Dec. 2 is scheduled for Monday, near where his vehicle and belongings were found in the area of the South Tar Greenway.
The family of Khalil Jefferson, 22, a Pitt Community College student and U.S. Air Force veteran, will meet at 5 p.m. for the vigil at the Beech Street entrance to the greenway. The event is being organized by Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother, who has searched the area for any sign of Khalil since he went missing.
The Greenville Police Department is continuing to search the area as well, according to Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer. She said that as recently as New Year’s Day, detectives were in boats and deploying cadaver dogs in the search but that no sign has been found of Khalil. He was last seen on city cameras in the Warren Street area.
Hunter said that since Khalil left a note which indicated he might intend to harm himself prior to his disappearance, the department is limited in the resources that can be called in for his search.
When a juvenile goes missing or foul play is suspected, Hunter said that satisfies criteria to permit calling in task forces or search teams who specialize in missing person cases.
Hunter said the facts of the case also do not present any credible data that Khalil might be in the water, or even offer a last-known location. That makes it difficult to recruit dive teams and other specialists, she said, adding that the department is “compassionate” to the situation and is doing what it can to locate Khalil.
However, at some point all leads could become exhausted, Hunter said.
Barbara Gaskins, a community advocate and former candidate for North Carolina’s Third Congressional District, said that the vigil is a means of garnering awareness and community support for Khalil’s status.
“Just to continue keeping his name alive and really searching for him, letting him know,” Gaskins said. “Hopefully and prayerfully he is still with us and we want him home. (Sonona) is ready; open arms for her son to come home.”
Gaskins called on veterans and others in the community to step up and join in the search for Khalil.
“What I keep quoting is ‘No soldier should be left behind,’” Gaskins said. “We need to bring this soldier home.”
Sonona Jefferson could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Khalil has a lean build, braids in his hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was living in Greenville with his younger brother, Standrick, 19. He also has a twin sister, Khira.
Contact police with any information regarding Khalil Jefferson at 329-4315.