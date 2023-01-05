Search for Khalil Jefferson

Andrew Sudekum shields the sun from Sonona Jefferson eyes as she prepares to peer across the Tar River in search of her son, Khalil Jefferson, who went missing on Dec. 2. A vigil is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Beech Street entrance to the South Tar River Greenway to raise awareness about Khalil’s missing status.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

A vigil for a man who was last seen in Greenville on Dec. 2 is scheduled for Monday, near where his vehicle and belongings were found in the area of the South Tar Greenway.

The family of Khalil Jefferson, 22, a Pitt Community College student and U.S. Air Force veteran, will meet at 5 p.m. for the vigil at the Beech Street entrance to the greenway. The event is being organized by Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother, who has searched the area for any sign of Khalil since he went missing.


