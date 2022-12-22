An ECU Health virologist said easy access to COVID-19 screening means a test should make your holiday list as Pitt County sees a slight uptick in its number of infections ahead of Christmas and the new year.

Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director for ECU Health Infectious Disease and Epidemiology, said Wednesday that the wide availability of testing for the virus means people should avoid the emergency room and seek out a home test, trusted physician or a new statewide N.C. Department of Health and Human Services initiative to determine if they are positive for the virus.


