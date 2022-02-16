A virtual meeting hosted by the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking on Thursday will focus on a community development organization’s efforts to serve the underserved.
Michele Marston-Stevens, program administrator with Koinonia Community Solutions, will address the public online forum at 9:30 a.m., the coalition announced Tuesday.
Marston-Stevens will address implementing youth education programs, developing affordable housing initiatives and creating economic empowerment strategies which are the focus points of Koinonia Community Solutions.
“We are excited to learn about Koinonia Community Solutions programs,” said Pam Strickland, PCCAHT facilitator and founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking.
“These programs are examples of what primary human trafficking prevention can be, but they also have the capacity to reduce revictimization through empowering people to have stable housing and gainful employment.”
Koinonia Community Solutions is based in Winterville and is affiliated with Koinonia Christian Church. Its website says it aims to build bridges of opportunity to the underserved in northeastern North Carolina through education, housing and economic empowerment initiatives.
Marston-Stevens was previously the Title I Regional Program Manager under the Federal WIOA Program overseen by the Rivers East Workforce Development Board.
She has spent more than two decades in the corporate, health care and educational sectors and is a Pitt Community College alumni. She studied economics at East Carolina University with a focus on the economics of poverty and discrimination.
She is also a wife, mother and stepmother, the coalition’s news release said. She and her husband have also served as temporary foster parents, as well as directly assisted six women out of human trafficking over the last year.
The Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking is a team of professionals, ranging from service providers to human services specialists to advocates, coming together to discuss and respond to the issue of human trafficking in Pitt County.