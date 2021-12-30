Health officials say that COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are reaching a level not seen in months and that the omicron variant is beginning its ascent as the region’s dominant strain.
Vidant Health on Wednesday reported it has seen a 191 percent increase in the weekly average of COVID cases since Nov. 28 systemwide. On Nov. 28, 44 of 684 COVID tests came back positive. On Tuesday, that number was 706 positive tests out of 2,619.
Vidant said hospitalizations in that time have risen from 46 to 105, with 15 more ICU cases and eight more people being placed on ventilators. The vast majority of hospitalizations have occurred among unvaccinated people, the release said. The hospital Wednesday afternoon also announced it was tightening visitor restrictions.
Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County health director, said Wednesday that the omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant in eastern North Carolina. He cited sequencing data from Vidant shows omicron continuing to spread since it was first spotted.
“The first week we saw any samples was the week of Dec. 11,” Silvernail said. “At that point it was .7 percent of the sequencing. The second week it was 3.9 percent of sequencing and the most recent week, which would be the week of Dec. 20, it was 23.6 percent of sampling here in the east. Omicron is rapidly replacing delta.”
Statewide, almost 22 percent of tests performed on Sunday were positive, a record high during the pandemic, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. The positivity rate was more than double the percentage from a week earlier.
Silvernail said that on a state call Wednesday it was stated that half of all cases are believed to be the omicron variant.
North Carolina also reported more than 32,000 new cases over the previous six days, an increase of nearly 10,000 compared to the six days prior to that stretch.
The number of people identified by DHHS as hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached nearly 2,000 as of Monday, compared to just over 1,200 people hospitalized in early December. Over 480 people of those hospitalized as of Monday were in intensive care units, DHHS data said.
State government holidays for Christmas meant that state officials released no coronavirus figures between Dec. 22 and Tuesday.
Nationwide, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant, the Associated Press reported.
New cases per day have more than doubled over the past two weeks, eclipsing the old mark of 250,000, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
WHO reported that new COVID-19 cases worldwide increased 11 percent last week from the week before, with nearly 4.99 million recorded Dec. 20-26. But the U.N. health agency also noted a decline in cases in South Africa, where omicron was first detected just over a month ago.
The uptick comes on the heels of a federal decision to change quarantine and isolation guidance. On Monday, the Center for Disease Control announced a decision to shorten the recommended isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five for infected individuals with no symptoms.
“This is an abrupt change,” Silvernail said. “I will say that health directors have been pushing for some changes to quarantine but this is a very abrupt change on the part of the CDC. Apparently they believe that most communicability in this is in the two days before someone becomes symptomatic and then in the next three to five days after that. By day five they are relatively non-infectious. That is the basis of their rationale to change this.”
For those who might want to go out on New Year’s Eve, Silvernail had the same advice many health departments have been giving since the pandemic began — if you are sick, stay home.
“We have been saying that from the beginning,” Silvernail said. “If you are sick, whether it is COVID, the flu or some other infection as we have seen other respiratory viruses out there, stay home. Do not go to a party or a family gathering and give it to other people.”
“If you are not fully vaccinated you might want to ask yourself if you want to risk going out to some crowded venue or a celebration, but that is an individual choice. I think we have lost a lot of individual choice because of COVID and I think people are tired of that.”
Federal authorities agree. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday that there is no need to cancel small home gatherings among vaccinated and boosted family and friends.
But “if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we not do that,” Fauci said.
Greenville’s annual celebration is still on, with masks being made available to those who want them, the city said.
Masking, the vaccine and following guidelines provides a layer of protection Silvernail said, citing a fairly cheesy metaphor being used by health professionals.
“The example that has been given is if you took slices of Swiss cheese and laid enough together, you would get through some holes in some but, eventually you would hit a slice of cheese where you were not up against a hole,” Silvernail said. “One intervention will stop some transmission, the next intervention will stop some transmission and maybe the third intervention will stop some transmission so hopefully the virus will not get through all three.”