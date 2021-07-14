Fewer than 300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pitt County over the last six days, while another 110 people contracted the virus in the last seven.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service continues to indicate that the spread of the virus is on an uptick in Pitt County while the vaccination rate continues to be slow.
DHHS reported Tuesday that rate of new cases in Pitt County was at 95 per 100,000 people over a 14-day period. That’s up from 76 per 100,000 on Friday and 54 per 100,000 on July 7, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
A total of 110 new cases were recorded between July 6 and Monday, the DHHS dashboard reported Tuesday, close to 16 cases a day. The average had dropped to as low as six in June.
The more contagious Delta variant of the virus accounted for 20 percent of positive tests in eastern North Carolina in late June and early July, Dr. John Fallon, pathology department chair at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said Friday.
Widely available vaccines protect people from becoming infected with the virus, he said, but unvaccinated and unmasked people gathering in crowds likely are contributing to its spread and the increase in cases.
A total of 75,850 people in Pitt County had received at least a partial vaccine, according to DHHS figures reported Tuesday, up from the 75,563 reported on July 7. That’s 287 people vaccinated over six days.
As of Tuesday, only 40 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 39 percent last week.
In a further negative trend, the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive in the county was up to 6.7 percent on Saturday. That’s up from 4.4 percent on July 6 and 3.8 percent on June 26.
The percent of positive tests increased at the state level as well. They were up to 5.3 percent on Saturday.
Vidant Health reported 29 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, compared to 24 on July 6 and 30 on June 27. Statewide hospitalizations rose to 469 people on Sunday. They were 415 on July 6 and 368 on June 27.
The death toll in Pitt County remained at 96 on Tuesday. Statewide 13,503 people have been killed.
Statewide, 56 percent of the population was fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, up from 53 percent last week. Fifty-nine percent had received at least one dose, up from 56 percent.
DHHS on Tuesday announced that its vaccine data dashboard now includes information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service. The new data provides a more accurate representation of how many North Carolinians have been vaccinated, a news release said.
The new data is only available for statewide numbers, however.
Additionally, the federal government has updated its COVID-19 vaccine allocation process, the release said. States are no longer allocated inventory from the federal government. Instead, states will make demand-based orders for inventory based on need.
DHHS dashboards are updated every weekday afternoon with the most recently available numbers as of that morning.