The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise locally and statewide as North Carolina saw one-day tallies peak for the third straight day on Saturday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services tallied 1,370 positive test results on Saturday, up from 1,289 new cases on Friday and 1,189 on Thursday. On Sunday, the 921 tests came back positive, increasing the cumulative total to 34,546 cases statewide.
Pitt County is reported a 16 case increase on Friday, with the total going from 320 on Thursday to 336 on Friday. The county does not report new cases over the weekend. N.C. DHHS on Sunday reported that county's numbers had reached 394.
The county reached the 300 mark just 10 days ago.
The reports come as a popular Greenville restaurant and bar, Christy's Europub, announced on its Facebook Page it would close until further notice because a family member of one of the staff had tested positive for the virus.
Restaurants have been able to operate at reduced capacity since the state May 22 began Phase 2 of a plan to lift restrictions meant to control spread of the virus. The state General Assembly recently passed legislation to include bars and private clubs in Phase 2, but Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed the legislation.
At least two downtown Greenville clubs opened their outdoor seating areas to customers on Friday. Customers were seen at both businesses and some posted photos on social media.
Pitt County is reporting that at least 244 people have recovered from the virus and two people have died. Statewide, 996 people had died as of Sunday and 511,226 people had been tested, with 10 percent of the tests coming back positive.
A total of 696 people were hospitalized statewide with the virus as of Sunday, DHHS reported. Vidant Health report Sunday that 70 people were being treated for the virus at hospitals in its system.
DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said Saturday the increase in the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations are very concerning numbers.
"We must protect our loved ones and neighbors by working together," Cohen said in a news release. "It begins with the three Ws – wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing hands frequently. It doesn’t stop there. Testing and knowing who has been exposed so they can have the resources and support they need are our tools for slowing the spread of this virus.”
The state is focused on rapidly increasing testing of people who may not currently have symptoms, but may have been exposed to COVID-19, especially people from historically marginalized populations who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, the news release said. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including:
- Anyone who has attended a mass gathering including a protest.
- Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station, or child care program.
- People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
While testing has significantly expanded in the past month, NCDHHS will direct resources to focus efforts on counties experiencing more rapid viral spread, the release said. The Department will work in partnership with coordinated teams in high-risk counties to rapidly accelerate testing and contact tracing, including local health departments, hospitals, community health centers, other health care providers, county managers, emergency managers, local leaders, the private sector, and others.
Slowing the spread of the virus depends on people knowing when they have been exposed to COVID-19. Through contact tracing, local health department staff and other COVID-19 Community Team members reach out to people who may have recently come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and connect them with the information and support needed to protect themselves and their loved ones.
It is important that people answer the call when the Community Team reaches out. Individuals being contacted will get an initial text from the number 45394 or email from NC-ARIAS-NoReply@dhhs.nc.gov with follow-up phone calls from their local health department or NC OUTREACH (844-628-7223). The Community Team will never ask for anyone’s Social Security Number, bank or credit card numbers, or any other financial information at any time. Any information shared during the call is a private health record and is strictly confidential.
NCDHHS has new tools to help people know if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and to find a nearby testing place.
Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), a public website that allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.
Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), a public website that allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.
For more data and information about North Carolina’s COVID-19 key metrics, visit the North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard. For the latest information on COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19.