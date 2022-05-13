A Greenville nursing facility released a covey of white doves on Thursday to mark the toll of COVID-19 on the same day that many in the nation mourned the pandemic’s 1 million death milestone.
As MacGregor Downs remembered the lives of 20 residents and a staff member who died from the virus, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the total number of deaths in Pitt County now sits at 205.
President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at a COVID-19 summit to re-energize a lagging international commitment to attacking the virus, the Associated Press reported.
“This pandemic isn’t over,” Biden declared at the second global pandemic summit. “Today, we mark a tragic milestone here in the United States, 1 million COVID deaths.”
The coronavirus has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S. and at least 6.2 million people globally since it emerged in late 2019, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Other counts, including by the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association, have the toll at 1 million.
The number of deaths in Pitt County spiked in August 2021 and again last January, according to DHHS. Twenty people died between Jan. 30 and Feb. 26. Four more people died in March, with the last death so far coming the week ending on March 19, bringing the total to 205. Statewide 24,588 people have died.
The state DHHS dashboard, which now updates data weekly instead of daily, indicates new case numbers have been on a slow but steady rise locally like elsewhere in the state and country, although new cases overall remain low.
The lowest weekly number of new cases recorded since February was 23 during the week ending April 2. A total of 185 cases were reported the week ending May 7, last Saturday. Home testing results are not included in the totals.
Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, an infectious disease specialist for ECU Health, said that the change to a weekly reporting format has a lot to do with manpower allocation and also health care experts’ understanding COVID will continue to be an endemic issue.
“It’s just kind of where data goes,” Gallaher said. “We don’t have the manpower in the long haul to report data every day, frequently, it just makes sense to go weekly. I’m sure some people have problems with it but I’ve not heard any big uproar.”
Statewide, the DHHS dashboard shows the average number of weekly hospital admissions increased from 409 the week ending April 30 to to 437 at the end of last week. Gallaher said there are 32 inpatient admissions at the ECU Health Medical Center, until recently Vidant Medical Center, with three people in intensive care and two on ventilators.
Gallaher said that 22 of the patients taken in were not vaccinated, as are both patients on ventilators and two of the three who are in the ICU.
Seventy-seven percent of North Carolina adults have at least one dose of the vaccine; 38 percent of kids age 5-17 have at least one dose; and 65 percent of the world’s population has received one shot. Gallaher said he believes an uptick statewide can be attributed to people seeing the efficacy of vaccines in preventing severe illness and less talk about them in a political space.
“Vaccines aren’t going to keep you from getting COVID per se, although they certainly help with that, where vaccines have been and continue to be a help is they keep you from getting really sick and hospitalized,” Gallaher said. “I think that vaccine uptake is improving. I’m subjectively seeing a lot less political vitriol about this so I think people are opening up to being willing to get the vaccine.”
The ceremony and cookout at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center were meant as a tribute to staff and residents who have died from the virus. James Carlone, licensed nursing home administrator, said 20 residents have died of COVID since the infection hit the state.
“It’s an honor to honor them this way,” Carlone said. “It’s been tough times for the nursing facility.”
Though the purpose was a solemn one, spirits remained high. Residents watched the white doves take wing after being released by Carlone and Mayor P.J. Connelly.
“It’s a great facility, and to be able to come out and support the care workers and nurses is awesome,” Connelly said.
Connelly at the event also made a proclamation of National Skilled Nurses Week in Greenville.
Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. Terry Edwards, MacGregor Downs activity manager, said that she and her people have been on the front lines against the pandemic. At the event, even amid jovial music and the smell of burgers on the grill, people wore masks and remained socially distanced. The facility continues to screen visitors with temperature checks and questions.
That kind of collective caution is not global, according to the White House. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that globally many doses of COVID vaccine are being produced futilely, with no means to store them or way to get them in people’s arms, the Associated Press reported. The global summit was to be a means to kickstart funding for those purposes, Psaki said.
“We have tens of millions of unclaimed doses because countries lack the resources to build out their cold chains, which basically is the refrigeration systems; to fight disinformation; and to hire vaccinators,” Psaki said.
Locally, Gallaher said that health care workers are working “tirelessly” including at his clinic, which helps to allocate antiviral pills that can help with the treatment of COVID in the region. He said he’s proud of the mechanism ECU Health has in place to connect people who test positive with the medication. That does a lot to do with lower hospitalization numbers compared to the spikes that left beds full and doctors weary amid the delta and omicron surges, Gallaher said.
“Oral antivirals and vaccinations have largely been reasons we’re not seeing an overwhelming surge,” Gallaher said.
Still, as cases increase there is cause for concern. Gallaher said while he does not expect an inpatient surge, outpatient clinics are still having to treat people with the virus.
“That’s not life and death but, you know ... I worry about it just from the system being stressed inpatient or outpatient and ... our system is a finite resource,” he said.
When cases are on the rise, Gallaher urges people to go back to the three Ws: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.
“It is certainly a new frontier but in a lot of ways it’s really the same thing we’ve been preaching from day one,” Gallaher said. “There’s new variants and new lingo and people say there’s B.A. 1 and B.A. 2 and omicron and delta, all these buzz words, but really the fundamentals are the fundamentals.
“I would say, as public policy goes, being a long way away from mask mandates, there are still some people who need to wear a mask.”