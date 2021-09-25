I recently retired from the recreation and parks profession, with my final 14 years of full time employment being with the City of Greenville. It’s been a wonderful place in which to conclude a rewarding, 50-plus year career, and I’m grateful for the support and encouragement Greenville Recreation and Parks (GRPD) and I have received from this generous community.
As I transitioned out of the director’s role at the GRPD, and watched Mr. Don Octigan transition into it, I was encouraged by his and his staff’s professionalism, and optimistic about the department’s future and the various benefits it will continue to provide area residents.
The development of an adventure park — “Wildwood” — currently underway relates to many of these benefits, and we’ve been blessed with public and private support that’s enabled acquisition of the needed acreage and moving forward with adding this dynamic “wow factor” to Greenville and its park system.
Seeing the vision and recognizing Wildwood’s potential value to our community — both from an economic and quality-of-life perspective — Grady-White Boats was first to step forward and add their support to the city’s. Hopefully others, also recognizing the park’s potential, will help such support to grow.
Located in northeastern Greenville, Wildwood’s acreage features lakes, streams, overlooks, forests, meadows, shorelines and wildlife, and, on its southern edge, the Tar River, with a stream linking the river to Wildwood’s east lake.
The project was a recommendation of 2014’s Tar River Legacy Plan, which proposed making “riverside lakelands” accessible to our citizens. A variety of exciting amenities and recreational opportunities are planned, including an observation tower, watercraft activities, zip lines, mountain bike course, campsites, fishing piers, boardwalks and bridges and trails connecting to those at River Park North.
One has to be a real old timer to generate as many years in parks and recreation as I did. However, that enabled me to look back and determine that the parks my previous communities invested in “back when” are still serving — and benefitting — their residents and visitors.
That occurs to me each time I pass Elm Street Park. Though many who fought for and supported the park’s development decades ago are long gone, their efforts and the original investment continue providing a return. It’s their legacy, as most of those enjoying the park today had nothing to do with its development, but rather are reaping the benefits of an effort by others that took place many years ago.
The situation is similar for many other Greenville parks and facilities, as it will be for Wildwood: A legacy we leave for those who follow us, like the one in the name, “Tar River Legacy Plan.”
Side-note: During its development, a Legacy Plan survey question asked of local respondents was, “Where do you take your out-of-town visitors?” Frequent reply: “An ECU football game.” That’s only possible about six days a year. Another, more worrisome response? “Out of town.” I suspect that, in the future, such a response will be replaced by “Wildwood Park.”
As park development progresses, I’m hopeful many area businesses, organizations, families and even individuals encouraged by the project’s potential impacts, will, like Grady White Boats, step forward and say, “I want to be part of this. I want to help Wildwood become all that it can be.”
It was a privilege serving as Greenville’s Recreation and Parks director, as it is now working to secure partners and resources that support this dynamic, exciting and “game-changing” project called Wildwood.
It will be a park for everyone, and a place “Where You Just Might Discover Your Wild Side!”
Didn’t know you had one? Well, you just might be surprised. Stay tuned!
Gary Fenton recently retired as Greenville Recreation and Parks director and in now resource coordinator of Wildwood Park. Contant him through the Wildwood Park Resources Office, 252-329-WILD (9453), wildwood@greenvillenc.gov. A presentation on the project will be available on request for service clubs, neighborhood associations, professional organizations, and businesses.