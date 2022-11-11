...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
TORNADO WATCH 569 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
TORNADO WATCH 569 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Bringing cooling shade back to a neighborhood was the goal of organizers of this year’s Community Tree Day.
More than a dozen members of the Lucille Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain and Girl Scouts of America Troop 1829 joined ReLeaf volunteers and employees with Greenville’s Public Works Department in planting more than 40 trees during Thursday's event.
The group planted willow oaks, Prince George oaks and redbuds along the perimeters of two vacant city lots at 901 W. Fifth St. and 714 Albemarle Ave.
“There is a lot of city owned property we’d love to reforest and manage,” said Kevin Heifferon, assistant director of public works. “We thought these two vacant lots were the best alternative for having an event this fall.”
The city and ReLeaf, a local tree-planting nonprofit, have partnered for more than 30 years in planting trees throughout the community. The organizations hold an event during Arbor Day in the spring, and they’ve held the fall Community Tree Day annually since 2011 with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.
The goal is to join community organizations and members in enlarging the city’s tree canopy by planting trees in neighborhoods such as Moyewood, College View, Meadowbrook, Tar River Estates and other areas, organizers said.
ReLeaf has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars over 30 years to purchase trees for plantings in the city, Heifferon said.
In recent years, volunteers planted trees at the foot of the 10th Street Connector bridge, in front of Sadie Saulter School, and a former parking lot at the intersection of West 10th Street and Memorial Drive.
The trees not only capture carbon dioxide and transform it to oxygen, they help with stormwater runoff because they absorb water, Heifferon said.
The trees were planted on the edges of both properties, Heifferon said. While there are no immediate plans to develop the property, if it comes in the future, the trees can be incorporated into the vegetative requirements for developing the sites.
The species were selected because of their suitability in an urban environment, Heifferon said.
Redbuds are planted near overhead utility lines because the only reach 20-25 feet and won’t interfere. The two oaks are taller: Prince George oaks reach 30-50 feet when matured and willow oaks can reach 100 feet in 100 years, Heifferon said, and they provide significant shade.
Hunt McKinnon, president of ReLeaf, said Heifferon and ReLeaf member Rebecca Powers recommended the two locations because they are in heat islands, areas with few trees that are warmer than surrounding rural areas.
The trees will eventually form a canopy that decreases temperatures and brings dignity to an area, McKinnon said.
“This could give identity to these spaces that they don’t have now,” McKinnon said.
There are a number of homes in the area that don’t have air conditioning. Heat can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiac disease. Research also shows that babies born in areas with high temperatures and no cooling aren’t as healthy as other babies, he said.