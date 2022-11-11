Bringing cooling shade back to a neighborhood was the goal of organizers of this year’s Community Tree Day.

More than a dozen members of the Lucille Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain and Girl Scouts of America Troop 1829 joined ReLeaf volunteers and employees with Greenville’s Public Works Department in planting more than 40 trees during Thursday's event.


