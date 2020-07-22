Learning how prevalent COVID-19 is in Pitt County is the overarching goal of a survey ECU is conducting in conjunction with the state, Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
The Community Prevention and COVID-19 Testing study known as ComPACT needs participants to answer an online survey and a smaller group that will undertake monthly testings to track the course of the disease.
The online survey, compactstudy.ecu.edu, launched on June 29 and is expected to continue through mid-August, said Aaron Kipp, an epidemiologist and assistant professor with the Brody School of Medicine Department of Public Health.
From the larger group, a small cohort of 375 individuals will be asked to join a study that will require nasal swabs and blood tests.
“The more residents who participate the more complete our understanding will be,” Kipp said. “Our goal is to have a survey that reflects the experiences of everyone in Pitt County.”
The goal is to get a large cross-section of Pitt County residents, individuals who have been healthy since the disease was first diagnosed in North Carolina, individuals who thought they may have been infected but were never tested, individuals who received a lab confirmed diagnoses and individuals who fall somewhere in between.
In April, the public health faculty at ECU joined with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to collaborate on a statewide community prevalence study. ECU is focusing on Pitt County while Duke and UNC are focusing on other communities using participants in surveys they already had underway, Kipp said.
The online phase of the survey is examining the social and economic impact of the stay-at-home measures. It’s also looking at adherence to the safety measures and underlying medical conditions that may be risks for infection.
The Pitt County phase of the study has three main questions:
- To what extent are COVID-19 prevention measures being followed?
- How common are new cases of COVID-19 infection, including those that show no symptoms?
- What proportion of individuals show evidence of prior infection with COVID-19?
Individuals 18 years old and older who have lived in Pitt County since March 1 are eligible to participate.
The online survey will take about 20 minutes to complete, Kipp said, and asks questions about social distancing behaviors, economic impacts, wearing a face mask and other health factors that individuals may have.
Participants can register for a drawing for one of 10 $100 gift cards to either Amazon or Walmart.
Individuals also have the option to sign up for an additional study that is scheduled to begin in August and continue through April.
Selected individuals will be asked to complete a survey every couple of weeks and undergo a nasal swab, Kipp said. Blood samples will be collected once a month for antibody testing.
The testing will create a complete picture of what current and past infections looked like and what portion of people are asymptomatic but potentially infectious, he said.
“This is an opportunity for us to hear from people who have had different experiences with COVID-19,” Kipp said. “Our results are only as good as the information we collect.”