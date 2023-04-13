Spring cleanup will be in full swing across Pitt County with several efforts seeking volunteers for events starting Saturday.

Pitt County, which launched 2023 with its “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign to encourage people to stop illegal dumping and throwing trash on the county’s roadways, is asking individuals and organizations to participate in the North Carolina Litter Sweep taking place Saturday through April 29.


