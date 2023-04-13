...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Adopt a Highway groups and other volunteers are being asked to police roadsides as part of spring cleanup efforts.
Spring cleanup will be in full swing across Pitt County with several efforts seeking volunteers for events starting Saturday.
Pitt County, which launched 2023 with its “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign to encourage people to stop illegal dumping and throwing trash on the county’s roadways, is asking individuals and organizations to participate in the North Carolina Litter Sweep taking place Saturday through April 29.
North Carolina Litter Sweep is managed by the state Department of Transportation. Volunteers are needed to pick up roadside trash.
DOT says volunteers can call Candice Flake at 439-2939 for an assignment and to obtain supplies such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests.
The supplies can be picked up from the NCDOT County Maintenance Office Yard located at 1722 N. Memorial Drive.
Following each litter sweep, volunteers should report trash bag pickups online at apps.ncdot.gov/LM. NCDOT will arrange the pickups.
“Pitt County supports the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Spring Litter Sweep,” said Pitt Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary. “Pitt County encourages volunteers to get out and pick up litter during these two weeks in April. If we all pitch in, we can make a difference to Pitt County Litter Free for You and Me!”
The City of Greenville is holding its Spring Cleanup Event April 24-29.
The effort encourages residents to dispose of items they no longer want or use. The city will temporarily add car batteries and tires to the list of bulky items picked up by sanitation crews, Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan wrote in an April 7 memorandum to city council.
Residents in the city limits can dispose of bulky items by placing them curbside and calling public works at 329-4522, he said. Those items range from furniture such as couches, recliners, mattresses and box springs, white goods such as washer/drivers, refrigerators and freezers, electronics, dried paint with lids removed and grills and outdoor furniture.
Carpet, pesticides, fuels, motor oil, propane tanks, kerosene, liquid paint, toilets and other bathroom items, building materials, windows, dirt and landscape timbers won’t be picked up.
The special bulk collections are scheduled on a resident’s service day. Extra bulky items will be collected April 22 and April 29.
Mulligan said the city also sent invitations to the city’s 89 Adopt A Street groups encouraging them to collect litter as part of the effort.
The city’s departments also are encouraged to participate in “A Departmental Challenge” on April 26. The departments are assigned locations across the city and will compete to see how many bags of trash are removed from their assigned locations.
Groups that want to participate in the cleanup should register with public works at 329-4522. More than 100 areas across the city have been identified as potential sections to be cleaned.
The city will provide supplies, which can be picked up at public works during work hours until April 28.