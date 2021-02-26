A new age of volunteers is stepping up to take care of Pitt County’s elderly.
The Pitt County Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels Program has seen a stark increase in the number of volunteers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year. When COVID first cast its shadow on North Carolina, the group held its collective breath as volunteer numbers began to dwindle.
“At the end of March we saw a 60 percent decrease since the majority of our volunteers were seniors,” said Rich Zeck, executive director for the council.
Despite the danger, others stepped into replace those who were more at risk. By the end of December, not only had the 60 percent of volunteers been gained back, an additional 20 percent had signed on to help.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Zeck said. “More people needing to be fed means we actually need more volunteers. A lot of these people are home-school moms who want to show their kids how other people are living. Businesses are taking time to let employees volunteer with us, too.”
Last February, the organization delivered about 265 meals a day. That number is now closer to 350. Zeck also said that the group would like to do more to help people in Bethel and elsewhere north of the Tar River.
Tammy Matis is a volunteer for the program in Farmville. Throughout the pandemic, she hasn’t missed a delivery. The program is personal for her as well.
“I have a 90-year-old mother who is also a recipient and client of home delivered meals,” Matis said. “It really pulls at my heart if you know what I mean.”
A training session for Meals on Wheels volunteers is set for 10 a.m. on March 16 at the Pitt County Senior Center. The program is designed not only to provide the elderly with food, but also to serve as a wellness check to ensure hygiene is up to snuff and check if home repairs are necessary for safety.
“It is this extra set of eyes on your loved one,” Matis said. “You don’t just run that meal up and leave. I have made some beautiful relationships here. Even the (clients) who are blind, they will recognize me by the sound of my voice.”
Amid the pandemic, another set of safety standards has been put in place to keep the most-at-risk community secure. Sanitization happens in the kitchen and when boxing meals. Volunteers wear masks and are requested to do contactless deliveries.
“Our volunteers call and put the food on the knob,” Zeck said. “Many do still go in due to patrons being bedridden or in a wheelchair, but that is the volunteer’s decision.”
Training for volunteers also includes the use of technology to map routes, get in touch with emergency contacts and address living conditions.
The entire system has gone electronic, mostly through using tablets with preset software. Other ideas covered in training include understanding who qualifies for the service as well as the importance of food safety.
“When we take that food out it is at temp,” Zeck said. “We need people to realize that you are not just delivering food. You could be delivering E. coli.”
Food is provided by Aramark and marked as diabetic or non-diabetic. The meals are distributed to volunteers from sites around the county.