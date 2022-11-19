A final canvass of Nov. 8 balloting on Friday confirmed a narrow victory by Republican Tim Reeder in the race for the House 9 seat in the state legislature, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections.
Reeder defeated incumbent Democrat Brian Farkas by a margin of 354 votes according to Friday’s count. The margin fell 54 votes shy of the 1 percent threshold needed for Farkas to seek a recount, officials said.
“I am very excited and I am looking forward to getting started working for the citizens of Pitt County,” Reeder said after Friday’s count. “It was a good win, a competitive race and kudos to Brian Farkas. It was a very tight race and I am looking forward to getting to work.”
The margin after votes were tallied on Nov. 8 was 426, with Reeder leading 15,069 to 14,607. But the totals at that time did not include provisional ballots and some mailed absentee ballots, which were accepted through Monday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
The Pitt County results will now go to the State Board of Elections which will finalize the results during the statewide canvass on Nov. 29.
Reeder picked up 143 additional votes on Friday, bringing his tally to 15,212. Farkas received an additional 251 votes, raising his tally to 14,858.
Farkas was not at Friday’s canvass but issued a statement that said he will coordinate with Reeder’s team for a smooth transition.
“I have loved this job, and using it to do the most good possible for my hometown,” he said. “I will continue to serve Pitt County’s 9th District faithfully until the expiration of my term on December 31st. ... From there, we shall look to the future and see what opportunities to continue serving North Carolina are on the horizon.”
The Board of Elections added 309 absentee ballots that were postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 and arrived by Monday, said Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director. Out of 771 provisional ballots cast on Election Day, 525 were accepted and added to the count, Davis said.
Election officials also recorded 298 undervotes in House 9 — ballots in which neither candidate received a vote. There also were eight over-votes, ballots where the voter filled in too many ovals in a contest.
The state House District 9 race was contentious. Flyers were mailed to voters in the district depicting Farkas along with anti-police rhetoric, including one showing Farkas holding a sign that said: “Defund the Police.”
Reeder said he couldn’t take responsibility for the flyers and other advertisements because they were created by independent groups.
“I cannot take responsibility for something that someone else sent out,” Reeder said in an Oct. 15 article in The Daily Reflector. “We cannot coordinate from those independent expenditure groups.
In the same news article, Reeder compared the mailers to a television ad funded by Farkas’ campaign that showed a woman stating that Reeder believes physicians should be able to refuse to perform an abortion even if a woman’s life is at risk.
In his response to a questionnaire from The Daily Reflector, Reeder said he believes abortion should be reserved for “the rare cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.”
Farkas said Friday that his effort was a positive, people-powered campaign. “At the end of the day, our movement could not overcome the flood of $1 million of lie-filled attack ads. We certainly made them work for it, however, falling short by just 354 votes.”
The addition of provisional and absentee votes changed the final tally slightly in most Pitt County races.
The outcome was affected in only one race, the state Senate 5 contest, where Democrat Kandie Smith defeated Republican Karen Kozel in the combined results from Pitt and Edgecombe counties but narrowly lost in Pitt County.
The unofficial Election Day results showed Kozel winning Pitt County, 26,897 to 26,875. Following the canvas, Smith won the county, 27,394 votes to Kozel’s 27,179.