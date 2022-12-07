Minerva Freeman gathered with voter rights advocates at the Pitt County Courthouse on Wednesday to urge North Carolinians to stand against "Moore v Harper" a case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court that could change how elections are conducted nationwide.
Voter rights groups gathered in Greenville on Wednesday to draw attention to a U.S. Supreme Court cases that could fundamentally alter how elections are conducted in North Carolina.
Members of Common Cause, a grassroots organization that promotes open, honest and accountable government, joined members of the NAACP and other proponents of voter rights on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse to draw attention to Moore v Harper, a case that was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Common Cause is a respondent in the case.
If the U.S. Supreme Court upholds “Moore v Harper” there could be one set of rules for state elections and another set for federal elections, said J. Sailor Jones, associate director of Common Cause North Carolina
“That’s why it is so important North Carolinians right now make their voices heard and make their opposition known all the way up to D.C.,” Jones said.
According to The Associated Press, Republicans from North Carolina brought the case to the high court, arguing that a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the elections clause gives state lawmakers almost total control over the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, including redistricting, cutting state courts out of the process.
The concept, called the “independent legislature theory,” never before adopted by the Supreme Court but has been cited by four conservative justices in the past, The Associated Press reported.
Jones and other speakers described state and federal governments as “three-legged stools,” a system of checks and balances involving the legislature, the executive branch and the court system.
If the U.S. Supreme Court prevents state supreme courts from reviewing and possibly overturning legislative actions, the stool will topple, said Melissa Price Kromm, director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections.
"Our courts are one of those legs and without them we have no way to enforce checks and balances on extremist politicians supporting ‘Moore,'” she said.
"This goes beyond if you are a Democrat, a Republican or an independent,” Kromm said. “It’s about preserving our constitutional rights and freedoms.”
The Greenville event was part of a 60-county tour Common Cause has carried out to educate people about the consequences of upholding “Moore v Harper,” Jones said. Rallies were also held in Asheville, Greensboro and Charlotte on Wednesday. There also was an event in Raleigh on Tuesday that was followed by people traveling to Washington D.C. to rally outside the Supreme Court, he said.
“North Carolinians will never see eye-to-eye on everything but we can all agree that some things are bigger than politics. Our rights and our freedoms come at the top of that list,” Kromm said. “After all, our elected officials should work for us, not their campaign donors, not their parties.”
The outcome of “Moore v Harper” could be immediately felt in North Carolina. The General Assembly is scheduled to redraw the state’s congressional districts in 2023 because the maps used in the 2022 election were temporary, drawn by a special master employed by the North Carolina Supreme Court when it struck down the map drawn by the General Assembly.
George Cherry Jr., religious affairs chairman of the Pitt County NAACP, called voting a sacred right and responsibility and said there are people in the country who want to steal it away.
“That is what ‘Moore v Harper’ is about. This case is a brazen and ugly power grab by a group of radical North Carolina lawmakers who want state legislators to have absolute power to manipulate federal elections with no checks or balances,” Cherry said. It threatens the integrity of the nation’s election system, he said.
Rally participants held signs urging “Stop the power grab” and “Hands off my vote” during the rally.
“I got the sign that said ‘stop the power grab’ and that is so very important,” said Pitt County resident Minerva Freeman. “I would encourage all of Pitt County, the state of North Carolina and the country in general that we have to use our voice and what is our voice? Our vote.
“We have lots of work to do, to make our voices heard and then we vote,” Freeman said.