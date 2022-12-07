Common Cause

Minerva Freeman gathered with voter rights advocates at the Pitt County Courthouse on Wednesday to urge North Carolinians to stand against "Moore v Harper" a case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court that could change how elections are conducted nationwide. 

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Voter rights groups gathered in Greenville on Wednesday to draw attention to a U.S. Supreme Court cases that could fundamentally alter how elections are conducted in North Carolina.

Members of Common Cause, a grassroots organization that promotes open, honest and accountable government, joined members of the NAACP and other proponents of voter rights on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse to draw attention to Moore v Harper, a case that was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.


