Nearly 5,000 votes in the Nov. 3 election have already been recorded in Pitt County, according to election officials who fed their first round of absentee ballots into a voting machine last week.
Officials have been preparing for a large number of mailed absentee ballots because of COVID-19. They held their first meeting to open the ballots on Tuesday, Director Dave Davis reported in a memo to county officials on Wednesday.
All told, officials fed 4,964 ballots into the mail-in ballot counter at the Board of Elections office at the county office building on West Fifth Street, Davis reported. That’s about 4 percent of the 122,464 votes cast locally in the 2016 presidential election.
The elections office had received more than 8,000 requests for absentee ballots as of Sept. 4, the date local officials could begin sending them to voters. About 2,000 people on average have historically voted by mail in presidental elections, according to county data.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Ballots must be returned to the board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
Hand-delivery
Davis’ memo was prompted by a question from Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams, who asked if voters could hand-deliver their absentee ballots to early voting sites once they open on Oct. 15.
Davis said that voters who want to hand-deliver a ballot should bring it to the Board of Elections office instead.
“That will help them avoid any lines,” he said. “They bring it to the office, sign the log, turn in their ballot and they’re done. Much easier and faster for the voter.”
Voters who take absentee ballots to the One Stop Early Voting sites will have to wait in line with early voters and go through a check-in process. Then the ballot will be delivered to the elections office and locked away until the next absentee count, which will occur 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 3.
Registration, voting early
The deadline to register to vote in person on Election Day is fast approaching. Voters who recently moved to Pitt County or never registered here or who have changed their address since the last election must file or mail their paperwork by Friday. Information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/elections.
Those who fail to register to vote on Election Day may still register and vote at one of the seven One Stop Early Voting sites between Oct. 15-31.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Voting site include
- Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium, 403 Government Circle
- Center at Ali
- ce F. Keene Park, arts and crafts room, 4561 County Home Road
- ECU Student Center, meeting room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Eppes Recreation Center, multi-purpose room, 400 Nash St.
- Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
- Willis Building auditorium, 300 E. First St.
- Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St.
Elections officials are working to ensure measures are in place at all voting sites to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The state elections board required counties to have at least one early voting site per 20,000 people. The rules also extended voting hours and implemented social distancing guidelines.
Pitt County also has 40 Election Day precincts. Davis’ office has been collecting information about the square footage and dimensions of the locations to plan for how voting booths, the tabulating machine, voting maps and precinct workers will be stationed.
Davis said previously his staff is surveying veteran precinct workers to find out how many are willing to work this year. The office is in need of additional poll workers.