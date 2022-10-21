Voters lined up at the polls on the first day of early voting Thursday as Pitt County’s elections director took the time to speak with a group of Republicans about how the state ensures safe, fair elections.

A total of 2,142 people voted at five sites across Pitt County for a slate of state and local candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections. The number was 6,072 on the first day of the 2020 general election when seven sites were open and a presidential race was at stake. The first-day total was 2,345 in 2018, the last mid-term.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.