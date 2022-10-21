Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director, speaks with Phyllis Coulson after a meeting of the Republican Women of Pitt County on Thursday. Davis shared information on voting and assuaged concerns about fair elections at the meeting.
Early voters wait in line to fill out and submit their ballots at Alice Keene Park Thursday afternoon.
Candidates' sign fill the grounds as early voting opens at Alice Keene Park Thursday afternoon.
Early voters wait in line to fill out and submit their ballots at Alice Keene Park Thursday afternoon.
Early voters fill out their ballots at Alice Keene Park Thursday afternoon.
Early voters submit their ballots at Alice Keene Park Thursday afternoon.
Early voting opens at Alice Keene Park Thursday afternoon.
A voter exits the K.E. White Graduate Center after voting on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, in Pasquotank County, Thursday.
Voters enter the K.E. White Graduate Center in Elizabeth City on Thursday to cast their votes on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Voters lined up at the polls on the first day of early voting Thursday as Pitt County’s elections director took the time to speak with a group of Republicans about how the state ensures safe, fair elections.
A total of 2,142 people voted at five sites across Pitt County for a slate of state and local candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections. The number was 6,072 on the first day of the 2020 general election when seven sites were open and a presidential race was at stake. The first-day total was 2,345 in 2018, the last mid-term.
Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director, answered questions during a lunchtime meeting of the Republican Women of Pitt County at the Greenville Country Club. Davis told the group about the process behind early voting as well as what to look out for in the mail in the event absentee ballots are requested.
Beth Capillary, the vice president of RWPC, questioned if voters should wait until late on election day to vote. Davis said that about 25,000 people wait until Election Day to cast their ballot but said social media rumors about how early and absentee votes are tabulated has led people to misunderstand the process.
Davis said that votes, whether on election night or the early days of voting, are not totaled until Nov. 8. He said the bipartisan Board of Elections meets at 5 p.m. Election Day to review absentee ballots and that no results can be released until 7:30 p.m. that day.
Pitt County’s Board of Elections received 2,031 absentee ballot requests as of Thursday according to Davis. He said 483 of those had been returned by voters. Results of those and other votes will not be available until polls close Nov. 8, but some understanding can be gleaned from voters’ party registration.
Audience members asked why they had received multiple absentee ballots during the 2020 election. Davis assured them those were request forms or, in some cases, sample ballots sent out by third-party groups. He added that it is a felony for election officials to send unrequested ballots.
Davis said that in the case a fake ballot was sent out, those ballots would not scan in voting machines. He said any mail from groups in Washington, D.C., in particular are not actual ballots.
Holden Spain, vice president of the Pitt County GOP, concurred. He said that many groups will send mailers that look like ballots in order to give voters an idea of who to vote for. He expressed hope that the state legislature take action on stopping that practice.
Directly after the meeting, some members were on their way to the polls. Phyllis Coulson opted to vote curbside at the early voting site at Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road. Around 2 p.m. Thursday a line of people stretched out the door from Alice Keene District Park. County Commissioner Beth Ward, who represents District C and is not on the ballot this election, was one of the many in line.
By the time polls closed at 7:30 p.m. 753 people had voted there. At other sites, 305 voted at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 339 at the Pitt Area Transit System Office, 225 at ECU Main Campus Student Center, and 520 at the Winterville Fire Station.
Janice Cox, site manager at the student center, said that turnout was steady and that voting was running smoothly. She called the people who showed up to vote “a good mix” of students and others in the area. She also reminded people that parking is available in a lot near the student center and that overflow parking is available in the garage on 10th Street. She said voters can get their parking validated should they have to park in the garage.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Davis reminded candidates, campaigners, political organizations, nonpartisan groups and political parties to avoid taking up parking spaces with tables or by standing. He said it is not fair to people with disabilities or other voters that they should have to walk too far to vote.
Davis in the emails said that a group of electioneers standing in parking spots for voters at the Agricultural Center were asked to move, leading one to verbally lash out workers. The individual was not affiliated with a specific campaign or party, he said.
Citizens can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period. Oct. 14 was the deadline to register to vote on Election Day and to vote by mailed ballot.
Voters who want to send in a ballot by mail have until Nov. 1 to request one from the Board of Elections at pittcountync.gov/elections or in person at 1717 W. Fifth St. Call 902-3300.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the county Board of Elections no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Ballots without a postmark must be hand-delivered to the elections office by 5 p.m. on Election Day. They must include the container-return envelope with the voted ballot enclosed.
Forty precincts across the county will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Check out the secure voter lookup up tool at vt.ncsbe.gov/reglkup/ to check your registration data and print a personal sample ballot.