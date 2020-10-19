More than 21,500 people have already cast their ballot in Pitt County for the Nov. 3 election, including 15,162 people at early voting sites and 6,344 by mail, the county Board of Elections reported.
The 15,162 total from the county's seven early voting sites for voting Thursday through Saturday surpassed the first three days of early voting during the 2016 presidential election by 4,295 votes. A total of 10,867 people cast ballots the first three days in 2016, when President Donald Trump was elected.
The total during the first three days in 2012 was 7,667 votes, a difference of 7,459 votes from this year, according to elections board data. The total in the first three days of 2008, when Barack Obama was first elected, was 8,663, a difference of 6,499 votes from this year.
On average, about 72,660 people vote in the county during a presidential election year, the elections board reports, about 66 percent of the average number of registered voters, 109,609.
With 21,500 votes cast already this year when mail-in totals are included, it means nearly 30 percent of that average number of people who vote in a presidential election day have cast their ballots.
Mail-in ballots are verified and fed into voting machines at the Board of Election office every Tuesday. Early voting resumes at 8 a.m. today and continues through Oct. 31.
Early voting sites include:
- Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium, 403 Government Circle
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park arts & crafts room, 4561 County Home Road
- Eppes Recreation Center multi-purpose room, 400 Nash St.
- Farmville Community Center community room, 3886 S. Main St., Farmville
- ECU Student Center meeting room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Willis Building auditorium, 300 E. First St.
- Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., Winterville.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Citizens who have not yet registered to vote may do so at the early voting sites. It is too late to register to vote on Nov. 3 or by mail-in ballot.
The deadline for registered voters to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Voters may hand-deliver them to the Board of Elections office at 1717 W. Fifth St.
Pitt County election officials report they have procedures in place so people will feel comfortable casting their ballots at early voting sites. Sites will have adequate spacing and hand sanitizer and masks will be available along with individual pens.