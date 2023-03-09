...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A local charitable trust has made another sizable award to a boost the media center at one of Pitt County Schools’ elementary sites.
The James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust awarded $96,920.47 to the Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts Media Center, the school system announced on Thursday. The award follows similar grants mad to Falkland Elementary in May and Ayden Elementary in October.
In addition to providing resources to update the facility’s furniture needs, the funds will also be used to create a Makerspace area for students with shared interests so they can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge.
“We want our media center to transform from a place where students not only know the media center as a place to check out books, but as a place where they can learn, discover, grow and create,” said Allison Edwards, the media center’s coordinator.
“A key part of that process involves the opportunity to work collaboratively and we’re excited to be in a position to feature a space that students and staff can utilize to exchange thoughts, produce innovative conversations and learn from each other.”
Another initiative for the center is to improve its functionality to be a comprehensive extension of classroom learning, accommodating both younger and older students with the tools and resources to succeed in an ever-changing global society, the school system’s news release said.
Wahl-Coates’ administrative team includes principal Tracy Davenport and assistant principal Anitra Cook.