A local charitable trust has made another sizable award to a boost the media center at one of Pitt County Schools’ elementary sites.

The James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust awarded $96,920.47 to the Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts Media Center, the school system announced on Thursday. The award follows similar grants mad to Falkland Elementary in May and Ayden Elementary in October.

