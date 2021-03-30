A few months into the pandemic, Arleta Wood found herself sitting at home, waiting for the next wave.
For a woman in her 90s, coronavirus had the effect of derailing almost all of her social outlets, from going to church to playing cards with her senior group to walking at the mall for exercise. Alone in her home of 60 years, where she and her late husband had raised their two children, she tried to keep busy with Netflix and puzzles. Although her family called every day, the only smiling faces she saw were over Zoom.
But one day last summer, while walking in the yard where her husband once grew tomatoes and their son and his friends played baseball, Wood paused to listen to a train coming along the track that runs behind her property on Overlook Drive.
“I’ve lived here for so many years and the train’s been going by and going by, and I never paid any attention to it,” she said, “until this virus got here.”
As the Carolina Coastal Railway freight train passed, she raised her arm to wave, and someone waved back.
“The next day, they came along and blew the horn, so I just went out back and then I decided I would throw them a kiss,” Wood said, laughing. “So then they just started throwing me kisses back.”
Just like that, Wood had two new friends she could count on, even though she didn’t know their names.
Conductor Randy Arnold and Engineer Cy Cook get their share of smiles and waves along the 100-mile round trip they run every day in eastern North Carolina. They routinely sound the train whistle for folks from Walstonburg to Grimesland and have come to recognize some regulars along their route.
“They’re looking for us and we’re looking for them,” Arnold said. “This whole line, we’ve got what we call our family everywhere. Even though we don’t know these people personally, they’re still our family.
“They do just as much for me and Cy as we do for them,” he said. “If we put a smile on somebody’s face, then it puts a smile on ours.”
One of their regulars is a little boy in Farmville whose dad drives him to two or three crossings a day just to wave to the train. Another is a young mother in Simpson who would wave throughout her pregnancy. Arnold and Cook were coming by on the train when she and her husband brought their baby home from the hospital.
“Most of the time we don’t know what their actual name is,” Cook said. “Sometimes we give them names.”
When stay-at-home orders were issued last spring due to COVID-19, the train kept moving. But Cook noticed more people stopping to watch.
“Especially last March, April, May when a lot of stuff was closed, a lot of people were working from home,” he said. “We saw people popping up in places we’ve never seen them before. That may play a part in it, people feeling a little cooped up or lonely, and here comes this train and it’s something different. There’s not all that much train traffic on our railroad. We’re kind of a novelty.”
Cook and Arnold understand the attraction. Both remember waving to the train when they were kids.
But Wood did more than that. Earlier this month, she stood by the tracks and held up a sign to let her railroad buddies know that her 95th birthday was coming. She thought maybe the engineer and the conductor would sing out “happy birthday” as they went along.
Instead, they offered a small gesture of friendship with strings attached, two helium balloons and a homemade card that told Wood their names.
“She lit up when we pulled the train up there and stopped,” Cook said. “It was really cool to see her reaction. We don’t (usually) do stuff like that. … We’re not doing it for notoriety or anything. We just enjoy brightening people’s days.”
Wood reciprocated with a note of her own, writing “thank you” in large, red letters on the back of the birthday sign that she had made.
“I thought that was the sweetest thing in the world,” she said of her birthday surprise. “They’re young people; you wouldn’t think they would pay any attention to a little old lady but they do. They throw me kisses and give me smiles. Then he jumped off and gave me those balloons … that made my day and made my heart sing.
“It just kind of made me feel human, like I wasn’t on a desert island some place (where) nobody was thinking about me. At least I know they are.”