With the delta variant’s rapid takeover as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, health officials want people to know vaccines are the best shot they have of stamping out the virus.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, president and CEO of Vidant Health, said on Friday that the strain now comprises more than 85 percent of COVID-19 infections in the region. That number is up from the 20 percent reported in late July by the Brody School of Medicine.
“This variant, we know, is highly infectious and produces a lot of virus when it gets into people,” Waldrum said during a news conference held with Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail. “Therefore it spreads easily and also seems to be affecting more younger people because they are less likely to be vaccinated.
“It causes a rapid onset of illness,” he said. “Before, people used to get infected and about a week to eight days later was when they needed hospital care. The state data is very clear. That window has essentially gone away and people are getting infected and needing care very quickly.”
Waldrum said that Vidant’s hospitals are at 76 percent capacity at the moment. He said the largest group of hospitalized people is now the under 65-year-old population.
Waldrum noted that since January, the region has seen few “breakthrough cases,” where the COVID patient is fully vaccinated and inoculated or had the virus prior. That percentage has been less than 0.38 percent of cases, which Waldrum called a small minority.
“Importantly, this spread and these increases that are happening very rapidly are in the unvaccinated group primarily,” Waldrum said.
Since January, 40 breakthrough patients had to be hospitalized and five have died, Waldrum said. But 2,187 people in total have been admitted to Vidant for COVID during that time.
Silvernail said that the number of deaths in Pitt County have remained constant since May 5. A total of 96 people in the county have died from the virus in a way that meets the public health surveillance definition. That means, Silvernail said, that the individual has a positive COVID test, symptoms in line with COVID, no period of recovery and no other obvious cause of death.
“We did have an individual who had COVID and was shot and died of their gunshot wound,” Silvernail said. “Obviously they died of their gunshot wound and not COVID.”
Concern about the variant’s transmission among vaccinated people should be tempered, Waldrum said. Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to get the virus and 25 times more likely to be hospitalized or die.
“You can not spread it if you do not get infected,” Waldrum said. “I think you need to look at it one level up and realize that you are 10 times more likely to be infected if you are not vaccinated.
“If you ask if you can get it and spread it after vaccination, the answer is yes,” he said. “But, you are less likely to be in that group. You have to look at the whole picture. It decreases the transmission significantly. If you are one of those people who gets infected after a vaccine, you do not carry the virus as heavily so you spread less of it.”
As of Friday afternoon, 47 percent of people in Pitt County have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 44 percent are fully vaccinated, the state reported.
Silvernail noted that masking and social distancing are still an essential piece of the public health puzzle.
“One of the things we have said before is to stay home if you are sick,” Silvernail said. “We are heading toward our late summer allergy season with goldenrod, ragweed and things many people are allergic to. While there is a quicker decompensation of these cases, they seem to start more upper respiratory … kind of like sinus infections or allergy symptoms with a quicker onset. People are thinking it is their allergies and going to work.
“Everyone is tired of masks,” Silvernail said. “I am tired of masks. They are imperfect in terms of preventing spread, but they do reduce the spread. We would encourage masking in indoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.”