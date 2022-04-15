Greenville’s Vidant Medical Center will be the first target for a $3-$4 million rebrand the newly announced ECU Health will begin next month, leaders from Vidant and East Carolina University said Thursday.
Standing before a backdrop with the freshly unveiled ECU Health logo, now ECU Health CEO and Brody School of Medicine Dean Michael Waldrum discussed the newest phase of the joint operating agreement between Vidant and ECU, which was sealed in November.
“There’s really been no time in history that this is more important,” Waldrum said, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as issues local, foreign and national. “Coming together and building on the strengths that are Vidant Health and ECU and Brody School of Medicine, bringing those together to do regional transformation, there’s no more important time than right now to do that work.”
The rebrand will include a name change at all nine Vidant hospitals in eastern North Carolina, dropping the Vidant label for that of ECU Health. That will start with Vidant Medical Center and the adjacent children’s hospital in Greenville.
Brian Wudkwych, public relations manager for ECU Health, said that the rebrand’s cost is estimated between $3 million to $4 million.
“The ECU Health brand is a symbol of health care excellence for our patients and communities and is a significant investment to help attract, recruit and retain the best providers, nurses and health care professionals for the east,” Wudkwych said.
Waldrum described that investment as a “one-time cost” that he believes will pay for itself in the long run.
“We’re getting married forever,” he said. “Thirty, 50, 70 years. If you look at whatever the number is, over that time period it will be a fairly small amount to rebrand the organization.”
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers expressed his excitement at what the new signage location will mean for ECU and Greenville.
“Now, it’s going to be very extra special to enter our community from the west and know that this ECU Health logo will be one of the first things that people will see when we’re inviting them in right here in Greenville,” Rogers said. “It’s my hope that it will be clear to everyone all throughout eastern North Carolina that we are invested in our region and that ECU continues to be an important player in educating health care professionals for the people of our state and providing clinical care for all the people of eastern North Carolina.
“When you see this new logo, I hope, like me, it represents for you the blending of resources in education, research and clinical care across our region, and I hope it represents the effort to maximize those resources.”
In addition to rebranding the flagship institutions in Greenville, the effort will encompass hospitals in Bertie, Beaufort, Chowan, Dare, Duplin and Edgecombe counties as well as a range of other facilities. The physician practices of Vidant and ECU Physicians also will be rebranded. The work will continue over an undetermined period, Waldrum said.
“It will take time to roll this out,” Waldrum said. “Obviously Vidant is a large organization. Nine hospitals, over 100 practice sites, a lot of signs, a lot of websites and a lot of technology that needs to be managed.”
Waldrum did not have a determined order of which hospitals will receive the new signage and rebrand first, but he did say that Greenville was the top priority.
“We’re going to want to make a statement in Greenville first ... rather than clinics and rural parts of eastern North Carolina,” Waldrum said.
Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine, said that there was never a consideration to change the school’s name.
“It’s a strong brand, and I think that’s what this is,” Higginson said. “Capitalizing on the strong brand that ECU brings.”
Higginson said when he came to ECU from Washington, D.C., 10 years ago, he received Vidant credentials in the mail as a hospital-based provider. He said that making ECU Health all-encompassing could cut down on confusion like the kind he felt.
“That didn’t make any sense to me as an outsider,” Higginson said. “For me, 10 years on, I know what this is going to mean to us to reach out beyond our current boundaries and say we are an academic health system. Depending on where we’re trying to recruit to, having that anchor is going to be meaningful to people who bring talent and capability to this area.”
The joint operating agreement between ECU and Vidant was finalized in November after winning approval from trustees at ECU and Vidant, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and the UNC Board of Governors.