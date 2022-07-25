A summer Tuesday morning finds folks from toddlers to seniors at Alice F. Keene District Park, where they slide on the playground, sit in a shady spot or stroll along one of the trails. Keene herself is a frequent visitor, sometimes sipping coffee under a picnic shelter or drinking in the sights and sounds of nature in a wooded area of the park.
She is very much at home here, though she seldom calls this place by its given name. Instead, Keene chooses to refer to the property on County Home Road as “the people’s park,” in part because she feels humbled to have it named in her honor. But the bigger reason is that’s what she actually believes.
“Public parks belong to you guys and the citizens of our county,” she said as she led a reporter and photographer on a tour of her namesake park. “They don’t belong to me or anybody else.”
Opened in 2008 on about two dozen acres, the district park today has more than doubled in size and is part of an award-winning complex that includes the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center. It was recognized in 2016 as one of the Great Places in North Carolina for Healthy Living and in 2017 with a national Great Public Spaces Award.
“This was nothing but woods and a cornfield,” said Keene, who serves as special projects coordinator for Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation. “That was all it was, and look at it now.”
A $500,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant in 2005 helped pave the way for what would eventually become a 58-acre park. Within its boundaries are two lighted softball fields, four soccer fields, an outdoor basketball and pickle ball court, a playground, two picnic shelters and about 2 miles of walking trails, constructed in phases with funding from multiple grants.
Plans for expansion call for development of a greenhouse area that was officially added to the park in 2015, along with the addition of a 24,000-square-foot gymnasium to include space for basketball, volleyball and pickle ball.
“We asked the citizens of the county, ‘What would you like to see in your district park?’” Keene said. “Everything you look around this park and see is exactly what citizens told us they wanted.”
It’s a philosophy that still holds true today. Just ask Deloris White, who walks in the park four or five times a week.
“I recommend this place to everybody,” she said. “It is so perfect to walk out here.”
For years, White would walk along the road near her home in Black Jack. But due to increasing traffic in her area, she makes the 7-mile drive to the park for exercise.
“So many people can’t go outside and walk on the sidewalk because there are no sidewalks,” Keene said. “There’s no safe place. We’ve seen people bring little kids’ bicycles. They don’t have anywhere safe at their home to ride that little bicycle.”
Last month, White, who spends up to two hours per visit walking in the park, offered a suggestion for one of the trails.
“It’s always cool right here for some reason or another,” White said, as Keene stopped to listen. “This would be a perfect place to put a bench. Then we could sit down for a minute or two and rest and then take off again.”
The park already has benches along its nature trail that allow walkers a chance to stop and rest before completing the perimeter loop and internal loops, which equal a mile. Keene is receptive to the idea of adding another one.
“Without benches, some people would not be able to walk the trail,” she said, adding that she has seen people with walkers and canes using the trail to build strength as they recover following illness or surgery. “That was not intentional. Now if I was building another trail it would be intentional because that’s what people have taught us.”
The benches were installed a few years ago by a group of business students from East Carolina University, which Keene also attended. Other ECU student volunteers have helped to create a flower garden to attract needed pollinators to the community garden, located along the park’s border.
The park is next door to the Pitt County Council on Aging, a nonprofit agency that aims to serve, advocate and provide enrichment for senior adults. In front is a rural crosswalk, among the first of its kind in the state. It is designed to allow easy access to amenities across County Home Road, including the Leroy James Farmers Market and the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum. Most mornings, volunteers with Pitt County Animal Services use the crosswalk to access the park, where they walk dogs that are being housed temporarily at the shelter.
“This whole park is about collaboration,” Keene said. “We’re working with our health department. We’re working with our planning department, with engineering, with Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation. We’ve worked collaboratively with the garden, which really falls under Cooperative Extension. This program with the (animal) shelter, that’s just the way we believe in doing business.
“That’s one of the things Pitt County is known for in the realm of health and fitness is our collaborative spirit,” she said. “Of all the things Pitt County can be proud of, I think that’s one of the most important.”
Not all collaborations within the park are formal ones. Supporters have found their own creative ways to leave their mark on the space. Keene recalls a friend who visited the park on a Sunday afternoon and was curious to find several teenage girls gathered near the nature trail. Members of the group were placing painted “kindness rocks” along the way for fellow park-goers to find.
“About three years ago in December we started seeing Christmas decorations along this back trail,” Keene said. “Again, people just did it. Then in January they came back and took the stuff down. This past year, for the first time, little Easter eggs appeared on these trees out here.”
To Keene, the decorations signify that the community really has taken ownership in the park, which is exactly what she hoped would happen.
“People love to come here,” she said. “They feel comfortable; they feel safe. That’s what envisioned. It’s really outpaced all of our imagination.
“People are so supportive,” Keene said. “We try to say, ‘This is your park’ … but in this park, we think people do feel that.”