A summer Tuesday morning finds folks from toddlers to seniors at Alice F. Keene District Park, where they slide on the playground, sit in a shady spot or stroll along one of the trails. Keene herself is a frequent visitor, sometimes sipping coffee under a picnic shelter or drinking in the sights and sounds of nature in a wooded area of the park.

She is very much at home here, though she seldom calls this place by its given name. Instead, Keene chooses to refer to the property on County Home Road as “the people’s park,” in part because she feels humbled to have it named in her honor. But the bigger reason is that’s what she actually believes.


