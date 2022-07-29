FARMVILLE — One of the best parks to visit in the summertime is one that lets you splash in the cool water, and Pitt County has three of them.
Spraygrounds and splashpads in Ayden, Farmville and Greenville offer kids of all ages a fun way to get wet in the summer months, with jets of water shooting up from their feet or buckets full splashing down from overhead.
The newest park opened to thrills and delight in the summer of 2021 near Farmville’s J.Y. Monk Memorial Park. The facility is conveniently located and many residents can walk there.
“We just came from across the way,” visitor Ines Higgins said on a recent hot day while watching her granddaughters from the edge of the pad. “I took my two granddaughters and their friends to the playground (at Monk Park) and they wanted to come over here and get wet and cool off. They love coming here.”
The pad currently features an aqua drop, aqua arch, parasol, water weaver, two tower sprays and Charlotte’s Web, which creates a wide, circular pattern of water reminiscent of a spider weaving its web.
A favorite feature is the water bucket drop. Operated on a timer, a bucket atop a pole collects water until it fills, eventually tipping the container onto anyone standing below.
Earlier this month, groups of kids huddled together waiting for the bucket to tip and drench them. Meanwhile, smaller, perhaps less daring kids, played near the pop-up sprinklers or under the aqua arch.
The splash pad is located at 3433 Park St. near Monk Park and The Boys & Girls Club. Up to 97 visitors may use the facility at a time. It was designed with all ages in mind and is accessible to disabled visitors.
It was also designed with the future in mind, town officials said. It consists of 1,880 square feet of water-filled fun but there is room for expansion.
The residents aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the splash pad in the heat. The Farmville Public Library is holding several “Party at the Splash Pad” events there throughout the summer and town Recreation and Parks summer day campers visit it regularly.
Ayden
The Town of Ayden dedicated the Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad in 2019 at the Ayden District Park on Jolly Road. The park features fountains, jets, water rings and a water tank and pelican that drop streams of water from high overhead.
As part of the district park, it’s adjacent to a traditional playground, picnic shelters, ballfields, bathrooms, a disc golf course and a dog park. It also has beach volleyball, paved trails and multipurpose trails.
The splash park has been undergoing repairs since mid-July and currently is closed. Tommy Duncan, the Arts and Recreation director, said it is in need of parts that he is working to locate and order.
But that won’t stop a big event set for Saturday, Duncan said.
The Family Splash Day will be hosted by Arts and Recreation in partnership with Trillium Health Resources from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The free event will feature an inflatable water slide, games, face painting, crafts, food and music.
“The issue is in the chlorine pump, so we will pump the chlorine in the water manually and make sure it stays at safe levels so the event can go on,” Duncan said.
To learn more about the event call 481-5837 or visit aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com. This will be the only day the pad will be reopened until fully repaired.
Greenville
Greenville’s sprayground, known as Splashpoint, is located at the city’s Dream Park on Chestnut Street. It opened in 2013 in a crowning moment that completed a park long desired in the west Greenville neighborhood.
The sprayground’s firefighter theme — complete with a fire engine water slide, burning house, fire hydrants, water cannons and a Dalmatian — was inspired by the area’s history with a former Greenville fire station and the town’s old fire training tower next door.
The adjacent Dream Park features a playground with natural play areas, a picnic shelter with grills and accessible bathrooms.
Splashpoint also is closed due to mechanical issues.
“We are trying to get in contact with the manufacturer to understand our options when it comes to repairs but we have not been able to get up with them yet,” Dennis Vestal, Recreation & Parks superintendent said.
There is currently no set date to reopen the splash pad. The Dream Park at 1700 Chestnut St. remains open for use.