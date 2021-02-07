George Wang, professor and chairman of the Department of Construction Management, has been named the first Gregory Poole Equipment Company Distinguished Professor at East Carolina University.
The regional construction and industrial equipment dealer began building an endowment to recognize an ECU construction management professor in 2012, and this is the first year the honor has been bestowed.
Wang, who became chair of the department last year, has been teaching at ECU since 2007.
“I am honored to receive the professorship, the highest honor accorded a faculty member,” Wang said. “It means higher criteria are set for me as a department chair and faculty member to serve as a role model for faculty and students in the department.”
He said his goals are to provide leadership in the department, promote effectiveness in teaching, sustain scholarly work, provide professional service, promote the construction management program and enhance relationships with industry. Those relationships include visits to advisory board members and connections with alumni working in the industry.
As for faculty, Wang plans to cultivate a team-oriented working environment that will enhance student outcomes while also encouraging teaching delivery alternatives. He wants to promote scholarly research among all faculty and increase the role of students in that research.
He looks to increase hands-on learning and study aboard opportunities for students, while attending student organization meetings. Wang said he wants to develop relationships with students that will last well beyond their years at ECU.
Wang said he is working on a five-year plan for the department and is looking ahead to accreditation from the American Council for Construction Education in 2022.
He thanked J. Gregory Poole III, chairman and CEO of Gregory Poole Equipment Company, and Eddie Williford, group vice president, for creating the professorship and noted the company’s long relationship with ECU, which includes service on the department’s advisory board and donations of equipment.
“Gregory Poole Equipment Company made a visionary decision to make the Gregory Poole Distinguished Professorship possible by a generous gift,” Wang said. “It intends for the department to continue to provide its students with the highest levels of education combined with the industrial experience needed to excel in the 21st century. This is a milestone initiative.”
Williford said the goal of the endowment is to help attract and educate ECU professors on the current trends in the construction industry.
“Gregory Poole Equipment Company has been a longtime supporter of ECU and the construction management program,” he said. “We consider this program a good fit for our industry. Gregory Poole and many of our customers employ graduates from the program. Gregory Poole engaged Caterpillar to help support the program, making contributions to the learning lab and donations of equipment.”
Wang also thanked Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, for his support.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Dr. Wang over the last few months,” Ploehn said. “He cares deeply about our students and his faculty colleagues, and his passion and commitment to the future of construction management runs deep. He exemplifies exactly what we’re all looking for in this distinguished professorship.”
Miller School takes prestigious award
Last year, ECU’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship and its student entrepreneurship program, RISE29, was honored for its cocurricular innovation by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE).
“At the Miller School, we don’t rest on our laurels,” said Mike Harris, director of the Miller School. “We wanted to have a stronger presence, albeit virtual, during this year’s USASBE, and we sure did.”
On Jan. 8, USASBE announced ECU as the recipient of the 2021 USASBE Model Emerging Program Award, one of the organization’s four prestigious annual honors recognizing excellence in entrepreneurship education.
The USASBE Model Emerging Program Award recognizes colleges and universities with new or restructured entrepreneurship programs that show outstanding progress toward becoming comprehensive, bold and innovative educational programs with demonstrated student impact. Previous award winners include Eastern Washington University (2020), Florida State University – Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship (2019), Grove City College (2018) and North Carolina State University (2017).
The Miller School was recognized for making great strides in developing an ecosystem of effective entrepreneurship education, impactful research and accessible programming.
“The competition for the Model Emerging Program Award is always stiff, but Michael Harris, Dennis Barber III and their team are in touch with their community’s needs. They embrace the guiding principles of entrepreneurship education — bold teaching, research and practice — to make an impact on their broader community,” said Julie Shields, CEO of USASBE.
USASBE 2021 Program Awards Chair Bruce Teague echoed those sentiments, adding, “All the finalists are doing incredible things to build unique and dynamic entrepreneurship programs, but the Miller School of Entrepreneurship at East Carolina University is creating real impact.”
“Our goal is to demonstrate the viability of entrepreneurship as a key element of regional economic development,” said Dr. Dennis Barber III, assistant professor, Miller School.
To demonstrate that viability, the Miller School submitted to USASBE the RISE29 program as an example. The program is funded by a $1 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, a supporter of economic revitalization across North Carolina. The heart of RISE29 lies with student entrepreneurs responding to community-driven needs.
The Miller School faculty also shared impressive numbers related to student-led team consulting projects. In the past three years, faculty have served 81 clients with over 300 students accumulating approximately 27,300 hours of service learning.
Finally, the Miller School submitted the recently launched Accelerate Rural NC initiative. This rural business accelerator is focused on helping small businesses gain access to global markets with innovative product offerings.
“The Miller School serves as a hub for preparing students to take an entrepreneurial mindset and skillset into their communities,” said Harris. “In addition to our unique entrepreneurship curriculum, the school links with key strategic partners to offer cocurricular programs that help catalyze regional transformation.”