Two dozen departments and agencies will be on hand to discuss career opportunities with prospective employees at the first Pitt County government job fair.
The event is being held 4-7 p.m. April 21 in the Mark W. Owens Jr. Auditorium, Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle.
Pitt County government currently has more than 100 unfilled positions, according to spokeswoman Dawn Jones.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet face to face with government agencies that are hiring, obtain employment information, establish contacts through networking and identify full-time and part-time job opportunities.
Job seekers will be given the opportunity to complete an application on site and will be provided instructions about the online application process.
“This is a great opportunity for applicants to meet with department representatives and human resources staff to answer questions they may have about an individual job or a specific department or unit,” said Florida Hardy, assistant county manager of people and community and human resources director.
The Pitt County government agencies that will be represented include animal services, buildings and grounds, cooperative extension, county manager’s office, detention center, economic development, elections, emergency management, engineering, financial services, human resources, inspections/permitting, legal, management information systems, Pitt Area Transit System, planning and development, public health, public information office, register of deeds, sheriff’s office, social services, soil and water, solid waste and recycling, tax administration and veteran services.
“It’s an exciting time for residents to join their local government team,” said Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher. “We invite all job seekers to join us on the 21st to learn about our many employment opportunities.”
The Pitt County Human Resources Department maintains a listing of all job vacancies available in county government. Information on current vacancies and the application process are available by calling the County Job Line at 902-1001 or visiting www.PittCountyNC.gov/Jobs.