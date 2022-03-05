The war in Ukraine is stirring emotions that range from pride to fear as Russian aggression continues to claim lives and displace citizens in Europe.
Hundreds gathered for a vigil on the campus of East Carolina University this week to share those feelings and pray for those under attack in the offensive that has more than a million fleeing the country while those who can stay, fight and die.
“In some ways we are happy because we see Russia is going down,” said Olena Zintchouk, a Ukrainian among the crowd around ECU’s iconic cupola on Wednesday. “That is our goal for many years.”
“Our people are just so brave. We are proud of our people but we are worried, too, for our families.”
Zintchouk said that she and her family have not been able to take their eyes off the news since the conflict escalated.
“I think people from Ukraine, we follow Ukrainian media during the day and American at night,” Zintchouk said.
Zintchouk’s daughter, Lesia Zintchouk, said that even with the world uniting against Russia, Ukraine and its people have felt isolated.
“We still feel left out,” Lesia Zintchouk said. “Things Ukraine wishes were there, especially ahead of time. Even now it moves so slowly, people die every day. All of the decisions feels almost like a spectacle. People are watching but they are saying, “Oh you can fight on your own.”
Anatoli Hnatov, a fellow Ukrainian agreed.
“There is a lot of help, but still it seems there is only one country fighting for the whole world,” Hnatov said.
At the vigil, ECU Assistant Vice Chancellor for Global Affairs Jon Rezek said that a Ukraine flag will fly alongside the American flag at the university’s International House until the conflict is over. Rezek said the vigil was a first step, but that more is needed from Americans as well.
“I believe we must do more,” Rezek said. “Not only do we need to raise awareness, and this is a great first step, but I also urge you, if you can, to donate what you are able to the ongoing relief in Ukraine.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the action in part by telling his people they were fighting Nazis, even though Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish. The invasion has galvanized Jews everywhere, Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman of Greenville’s Congregation Bayt Shalom said in an interview on Thursday.
“You start with the loss of life,” Karz-Wagman said. “Then you have got all the people who are injured physically and will be emotionally injured on top of that. Then you have close to 1 million refugees? The disruption to people’s lives is monumental.”
Grace Bellamy, an ECU senior, spoke to the assembled crowd during the vigil, admitting that words do no justice to what the world is witnessing.
“How do you put words to this situation?” Bellamy asked. “How do you use powerful enough words that the people of Ukraine know they are thought of, as they shelter in bunkers in fear of coming out, as they do not know if today will be their last day. Their home is no longer a home. Their home is filled with strangers and tanks.
“I hope tonight we remember as we light candles those who have lost their lives in Ukraine in the past week.”
ECU Associate Dean of Students Lauren Thorn urged the crowd to take care of themselves and use counseling available on campus. Then the Magnolia Belles performed a rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”
Some stayed to pray while others lingered to talk. Jaime Gomez, a junior, said Russia’s invasion is a humanitarian crisis that people can follow unlike any in history while it unfolds on their phones.
“We are seeing the most documented war ever,” Gomez said. “We are experiencing it live, people from around the world, and I do not think the world is doing enough. I think the world needs to intervene, peacefully of course. I feel there should be a peaceful resolution to this.”
“Nobody wants to kill each other. This is just politics. I feel like they should be able to lay down their weapons and go back home.”
Karz-Wagman said documentation is not always a bad thing, though it can lead to sensationalism and the spectacle that Zintchouk fears.
“I am older and I recall Vietnam,” Karz-Wagman said. “The fact that it was the first televised war ended it sooner. If being ‘live’ helps to end the war more quickly, that is great. It tends to exaggerate the impact of every small part of it. It also tries to reinforce something we have already been through, which the COVID has been disastrous with: Now instead of everyone being an expert on medicine and public health, now we are all experts on international politics and war.
“The thing I would caution is to be humble about what we do not know. If we could do that, we would be a whole lot more respectful in how we talk to each other and in how we act politically.”
Russian artillery damaged Babyn Yar Memorial in Kyiv, the site of one of the largest mass graves for victims of the Holocaust in Europe.
“I can tell you on a national level the American Jewish community is absolutely horrified at Putin’s vicious and completely unjustified attack on a democratic country,” Karz-Wagman said. “We are proud that the Ukrainian president is Jewish, and that is not an incidental part of his life and what he stands for. For freedom and democracy. Of course, it is really incredibly tragic that a monument to Babyn Yar, where tens of thousands of Jews were killed, was (damaged). Still, in context, that is property. It is not lives.”
The reality of the war makes maintaining mental health a struggle, said Grant Smith, an ECU junior and its tennis club’s vice president.
“We are living through a history book,” Smith said. “Personally I have tried to stay kind of numb through it. Just try to focus on what I can control. I have a buddy from the Czech Republic and I try to check up on him and see how his family is doing over there. For the most part, we are going about our day-to-day. It is kind of scary but that is the reality.
“I had a tennis tournament over the weekend and there is a war going on,” Smith said.
Cam Starrett, a fellow student, said he does not want to see the conflict escalate with American boots on foreign soil.
“I do not want World War III,” Starrett said. “I think the economic sanctions have done enough to cripple their economy, but unfortunately it is targeting the citizens of the country, which is not what I think the goal should be. That is what change is, realistically, when you get a large group of people who do not like what is going on, they will make the difference. It is not us. We are kind of inciting that change.”
Smith said it has been eye-opening to see the disparity between the Russian people and their government.
“Totally different,” Smith said. “It feels like right now the things we are doing are attacking the people not the government, but I do not know how to attack the government.”
Smith’s friend Jenks Jenkins said Wednesday’s vigil was a small thing that could lead to something more. Smith said he disagrees.
“I do not see how any of this really changes anything,” Smith said. “It is good to see other students are aware of it but it does not really prompt change.”
“The ripple becomes a wave,” Jenkins replied.