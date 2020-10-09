A Farmville businesswoman and school board member is challenging a veteran educator and community leader for her seat on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
Betsy Flanagan, 45, is an accounting and finance consultant who works with small businesses and the current chairwoman of the county Board of Education. Beth Ward, 79, a Farmville native who lives in Greenville is seeking her sixth four-year term on the Board of Commissioners.
The two are vying for the District C seat, which includes portions of Greenville and western Pitt County. Three other commissioner seats also are on the Nov. 3 ballot. Early voting begins Thursday.
“I love Pitt County,” said Ward, a Democrat. “This has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. You get to see your decisions go into action and they affect a lot of people.”
Now a retired educator, Ward was principal at Pactolus Elementary, G.R Whitfield and Wintergreen Primary and Intermediate schools and assistant principal at Farmville Middle School.
“I feel like that I have the knowledge on a vast part of the county. I was a principal in four different schools in four different areas in the county,” Ward said.
“I just know a lot about the people in Pitt County. Once you’re elected you serve the whole county.”
Republican Flanagan also wants to be the voice for the people, she said.
“I’m running for county commissioner because I really love Pitt County and the citizens who live here. I’ve been serving the citizens during my time on the Board of Education and I’ve just developed a deeper understanding of the overlap of many aspects of our community (and) that when working together can have a wonderfully positive impact on Pitt County,” Flanagan said.
She said the Board of Commissioners has a direct impact on quality of life and she recognizes the need to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely. Her leadership experience on the school board, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her years in business contribute to her ability to serve as commissioner, she said.
“COVID-19 has probably set us back in Pitt County, so our response to COVID-19 is certainly going to be a challenge that we have yet to see the ramifications from. It’s certainly going to be something we need to address and react to. Addressing COVID-19 and public health is a very important priority,” Flanagan said.
Economic development key — even more so now because of COVID, she said. Pitt County provides services based on the tax base, which will be affected by the pandemic. “We’re going to have to really spend a lot of time allocating resources and making sure we are working smarter and learner than we have ever had to before.”
As a leader on the school board, Flanagan said she very familiar with the issues facing the school system and desires to address its aging facilities.
“Our school facilities alone have over $200 million in repairs that need to be made or upgrades as they relate to aging facilities. We have several high schools in Pitt County that were built during desegregation and they were all built around the same time. They are all approaching that 50-year half life rebuild, which is an expensive rebuild to our schools,” Flanagan said, adding the county will have to add classrooms to several schools to be compliant with a state-mandated to lower K-2 class sizes.
“One major (economic development) recruitment factor is school facilities, so we want to make sure we are treating them with the priority that they really need to have. It affects your ability to recruit businesses and employees and serves the needs of your school children.”
Ward said commissioners are going to have to look very closely at tax revenues stretch them to cover all the needs related to COVID-19 and other demands. Education, public safety and economic development will remain a priority focus for Ward if she is reelected, she said.
“We set goals every year, as a Board of Commissioners,” she said. “For the past (several) years, education is No. 1 in Pitt County for the commissioners. That has to be our focus. Particularly with these things going on now with the COVID virus and concerns we’re having to have about keeping our schools opened or not opened, going part-time or not going part-time. I know the Board of Education has to make those decisions, but we finance — that is our largest portion of the budget ... I’m proud of that fact. Our second (largest allocation) is public safety, which primarily goes to the sheriff’s department.”
“I think working with our development commission and bringing businesses and companies to the county to set up their businesses. We now have a very good leader with our development commission. I think that is very important,” she said, referring to the recent selection of Kelly Andrews as its director.
Ward has served the Pitt County community in many ways throughout her lifetime and is dedicated to the service, she said.
“They’ll never get anybody that will work harder than I will. I’m retired from a job. My primary focus is on doing the business for the county. I do have much more time to spend. Not working, not having a job, being able to focus, take phone calls, meet with people, meet in small committee and find out what it is from the citizen that they feel like we need to do and help them understand what we can focus on and what we can,” Ward said.
Flanagan said she believes her leadership has been proven through her time on the Board of Education.
“I think the citizens of Pitt County deserve to be the beneficiaries of elected leaders who can respectfully work together with one another, with other state and local officials, with citizens in our community and other stakeholders to find creative solutions for Pitt County. I am a coalition builder and I’m very skilled at bringing multiple stakeholders together to think creatively and strategically to develop a solution to complex issues. I’m committed to working with a very diverse group of people throughout our county to collaborate and think creatively on new approaches to move Pitt County toward out goals. I think those three things really are why I think I’m the best person for this seat,” Flanagan said.