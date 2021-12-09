After retiring a little more than a decade ago, Mary Merlino began devoting her time to projects ranging from assisting tornado victims to giving to the homeless and remembering troops serving overseas. But earlier this year, she found a goodwill effort that fit her like a glove.
Since then, this Winterville woman has made 117 sets of mittens and hats for Pitt County Schools students.
“Kids with cold hands,” Merlino, a retired nurse, said, “that just breaks my heart.”
Merlino, who moved from Pennsylvania to Greenville with her husband about 12 years ago, contributed 30 pairs of mittens and hats to the city’s “Warm Heart = Warm Hands and Feet” socks and gloves drive in January.
After receiving a warm thank-you note from Pitt County Educational Foundation Executive Director Beth Ulffers, Merlino resumed her knitting, socking away her creations in an upstairs closet to donate this coming winter.
But when the weather turned cooler earlier than she expected, the New York native contacted Ulffers to see if she could send hats and mittens home with the children who needed them before the holidays.
Five days after Thanksgiving, Merlino filled her dining room table with an impressive spread of hand-knit treasures. Caps of many colors, from green and gray to pink and purple, in solids and stripes, were stacked so tall it was impossible to see them all.
“That’s just a real commitment to doing something kind for children, especially when she doesn’t know any of the recipients,” Ulffers said. “She might see them walk by on the street and smile knowing that she made it, but there’s no guarantee that she’ll get to see that. She’s just doing it out of the goodness of her heart.
“I just can’t think of anything more precious than to make sure our children are warm.”
Merlino laughs when she recalls how her mother would knit more mittens and slippers than her family could possibly use.
“My mother knitted mittens and slippers for my kids to the point of ‘enough already,’” she said. “I always had extras, not only for my kids but for the other kids.”
When Merlino retired and picked up the pace of her own knitting, she was determined to find a recipients for her creations beyond her three children and seven grandchildren, who already have baskets full of her hand-knit items. She recalls delivering mittens and hats to one local organization and receiving a rather cool reception.
“All the person I gave them to said is, ‘What I really need is coats,’” Merlino recalled. “She just kind of put them aside and walked away. That was kind of a bad experience, but I kept going.”
She made mittens for tornado victims in Oklahoma and sent some to a reservation in South Dakota. She contributed some caps to troops who were deployed and ended up taking on a role as volunteer packing coordinator for NCPacks4Patriots.
Still, at night, she knits, easily polishing off a mitten during an hourlong TV show (unless it’s “Call the Midwife,” which requires her full attention).
“I won’t tell you what my house looks like with yarn,” she said, laughing. “Don’t come expect to sit on the sofa.”
Merlino doesn’t even try to guess how much money she spends on yarn in a year. That is hardly the point.
“I find it relaxing,” she said. “It’s something I want to do, something I enjoy doing and hopefully something that will benefit some kids.”
As for the organization that seemingly snubbed her gifts, Merlino never let that move the needle.
“It’s just one of those things,” she said. “The kids got them. That was all that mattered.”