Beth Ulffers’ heart broke every time she watched her students walk in for breakfast on a cold winter morning and saw their sockless feet.
Foster mom Rendy Bertrand often took in children who lacked basic clothing items.
Donna Raynor knew others would lend a hand, or in this case, a glove or a sock, if given the chance.
These women gathered with a dozen other representatives from Pitt County Schools and Greenville city government on Tuesday to pack up thousands of socks, gloves, hats and scarves to deliver to local school children.
The “Warm Heart = Warm Hands and Feet” socks and gloves drive launched on Jan. 15 with a goal of collecting 150 pairs of socks and gloves in 25 days.
Donors crushed that goal.
City Manager Ann Wall initially announced on Tuesday that 5,001 items were collected. But a late afternoon donation of 144 gloves raised the final total to 5,145.
“I am very proud of the work our city employees do every single day to take care of this community but I am exceptionally proud of our employees today,” Wall said. “Our employees have pulled together to create this sock and glove drive to benefit the children of Pitt County. … It means many, many children in this community will now have warm hands and warm feet.”
Ulffers taught in Pitt County Schools for 23 years and is now executive director of Pitt County Education Foundation.
“It’s going to make my heart so happy when we drive past bus stops in the morning to see children wearing gloves and knowing the community had a part in keeping those children warm and healthy,” Ulffers said.
Donna Raynor, executive assistant to the city manager, organized the drive.
“This has been such a heart-warming project and it’s been really great to see everybody come together and participate,” Raynor said. “I really appreciate everyone embracing it the way they did.”
People who work for the city are generous, she said. But to spark a little extra excitement, city departments were divided into six divisions to see which could collect the most items.
The original goal was to collect 25 pairs of socks and gloves from each division, Raynor said.
The top group was Greenville Recreation and Parks, which donated 1,186 items, including 30 hat and mitten sets knitted and donated by Mary Merlino. A collection of hand-knitted scarves was donated by Greenville Potters, a recreation and parks group.
The school system’s social workers will decide who receives the hand-knitted items, Ulffers said.
“They know their children really well and they know which ones need something a little extra special,” she said.
City Hall and the Greenville Police Department also were among the top collectors, Raynor said.
“It’s such an easy way to get involved and help the kids in PItt County,” said Bertrand, who has been a foster mom for five years and often sees children with little clothing.
“I think people want to help in the community but don’t always know how to do it. This was an easy way,” Bertrand said. “We had children get involved. Recreation and parks staff just blew it away. We had strangers coming in. We were very blessed with our community’s response.”
The city’s drive stemmed from a resources giveaway recently held at Pactolus School,
“We need socks all the time. It’s a simple thing but not everybody has a clean pair of socks to put on in the morning,” said Harrington, Pitt County Schools’ director of student services.
Harrington said the school system worked with the United Way of Pitt County when organizing the Pactolous event. When Raynor learned about it, she reached out and asked if more could be done.
The items collected by the city will be distributed across the school system, she said.
“People just forget there are needy families in our county,” Harrington said. “There are children really struggling in a typical year and with the pandemic we are seeing a loss of jobs and other things that are impacting our families.”
Such generosity is needed, she said.
“Just basic needs like socks and underwear can be a problem for families,” Harrington said.
Along with city staff, Merlino and Greenville Potters, other participants included the Greenville Utilities Commission, Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance, Greenville Junior League, Baywood Racquet Club and East Carolina University’s Epsilon Sigma Alpha service sorority.