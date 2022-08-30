The fire truck in the parking lot of Lakeforest Elementary on the first day of school was no cause for alarm. It was a show of support.
Firefighters, clergy members and other volunteers joined educators in cheering for students entering the building Monday, which marked the beginning of a new academic year for public schools across the state.
As nearly 24,000 Pitt County Schools students returned to more than three dozen campuses, Greenville Fire-Rescue personnel fanned out across the city to help elementary students get fired up about going back to school.
“It’s a good idea,” officer Nathan Whitfield said of the welcome-back duty, the first he has been assigned in more than 15 years as a firefighter. “Everybody’s nervous on the first day of school.”
Does the presence of a fire truck make people more or less apprehensive? Whitfield believes the answer may differ depending on age.
“Grownups see it and they think something’s going on,” he said. “The kids see it, and they’re like, ‘The firemen are here!’”
Whitfield, along with fellow firefighters Zach Willis and Braxton Manning, held school-issued green and yellow pom-poms and a poster welcoming the Lakeforest Frogs back to campus. Standing in front of the school with them were the Revs. Rodney Coles and Bob Hudak of Interfaith Clergy.
“The last time I was on this ground here we did a prayer on what took place out in Texas,” Coles said, recalling a prayer vigil at Lakeforest in May following deadly school shootings in Uvalde, Texas. “It’s very important to open with prayer.”
Elisabeth Newkirk prays daily for Lakeforest, usually stopping during a walk or bike ride to stand by a flag pole in front of the school to intercede for the children.
“I’ve been coming out to this school for years,” said Newkirk, a mother of nine who has 36 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. “I live right down the street.”
The founder of Elisabeth Newkirk Worldwide Ministries said she felt called years ago to stand outside Wallace-Rose Hill High School in Duplin County to pray, though she said she was hesitant at first. When she moved to Greenville, she began praying outside schools in her new community, continuing her daily routine throughout the coronavirus pandemic since she offered her prayers outside the building.
When Anthony Perkins took over as the school’s principal last month, he saw Newkirk outside and introduced himself, inviting her to join the Aug. 29 Interfaith Clergy gathering outside the school.
“It means the world to know that our community supports what we’re doing here at Lakeforest,” Perkins said. “On a foggy morning having all this turnout here and parents are able to walk the kids in ... it’s good to be back.”
Keshonda Bridges was able to walk her first-grade son, Karter, to his class, something she could not do during his kindergarten year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think it’s absolutely amazing that we have these people welcoming our kids inside,” she said. “It’s a warm welcome. … I’m excited about the year.”
Butler Lewis, who greeted students outside along with fellow volunteers Johnny Ford and Darrel Dorsey, said this school year will mark the return of the Lakeforest Leadership Academy. The volunteer-led mentoring program, begun in 2013, has been on hold since 2020 due to COVID.
Lewis and fellow volunteers are looking forward to resuming their meetings with fourth- and fifth-grade boys, who come to the academy twice each month to learn about such topics as manners, careers, study habits, discipline and financial stewardship.
“We’ve got to train them,” Lewis said. “They really need it now. They need some solid foundation they can work from, and hopefully they can take it with them through the years.
“They can come to us and talk about anything, home issues, problems they are having,” he said. “The kids really need good, solid support. It means a lot to kids.”