A forecast of 3-5 inches of snow and sleet on Thursday blanketed the Greenville area with closures before the first flake fell and had officials urging residents to stay off the roads.
Pitt County Schools announced before noon that schools will be closed today for both students and staff. East Carolina University and Pitt Community College also canceled classes through Monday. Closures ranged from government offices to public transportation to parking lots.
ECU issued an alert that said many employees will be able to work remotely. The alert urged everyone to stay off the roads during the storm. Greenville police also urged residents to be save and avoid driving.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the warning from the National Weather Service said. Conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes today and persist at least into Saturday morning.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the warning said.
DOT crews started spraying salt solution on area roadways on Tuesday. Jordan Davenport, maintenance engineer with NCDOT’s Pitt County office, said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that crews were prepared in the event that rain washes away road treatment.
“If we do get a lot of heavier rain to wash away treatment we have already placed, we can jump back out there to reapply,” Davenport said. “Right now we have 10 trucks with plows on them.”
When plows hit the roads Davenport said that they will begin with clearing primary roadways, followed by secondary roads with high volume. The hierarchy will continue from there based on what kind of traffic volume roads see.
NCDOT had a shift scheduled for overnight Thursday with more crews coming in prior to daybreak, Davenport said. He also had a message for those who might attempt to brave the roads.
“I think most people have the confidence to drive in this type of weather,” Davenport said. “I think it surprises a lot of folks. I would say that is a false sense of confidence. These types of conditions, even the best drivers can fall victim to an icy road. I would definitely recommend staying off these roadways during this time if at all possible.”
Officials say they are preparing for the worst and will establish shelters if the storm causes prolonged power outages.
“Pitt County Emergency Management has been monitoring winter weather closely, and we are working with our community partners to proactively plan for warming stations or other community needs that may be necessary during this storm,” County Manager Janis Gallagher said.
Additional information will be released on the county’s homepage and www.pittcountync.gov/closings about the availability of warming stations and emergency sheltering, if necessary, due to power outages.
Greenville Utilities said its crews will be ready to respond to emergencies around the clock. Call 855-767-2482 to report outages and check the outage map at guc.com.
The weather service placed Pitt and surrounding counties under a winter storm warning from through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
The warning said that a heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
The storm was expected overnight Thursday through today.
A briefing released at 3 p.m. Thursday said the best chand for snow was this afternoon through early Saturday. Ice was expected overnight Thursday and could last through Sunday morning due to sub-feezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov.
Canceled, closed, rescheduled
- Greenville’s Winterfest, a celebration to include ice skating and other winter activities at Greenville’s new Wildwood Park today through Sunday, will be rescheduled to Feb. 4-6, the city announced.
- The city’s Fourth Street Parking Deck will close its top level from 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday.
- City of Greenville offices and recreation facilities will be closed today.
- Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus service will not operate today and the Emerald Express trolley will not operate today and Saturday.
- Greenville Utilities’ will close it business offices today, but customers can manage their accounts at myaccount.guc.com. Crews will be ready to respond to emergencies around the clock. To report an outage or other utility-related emergency, call 855-767-2482 and check the outage map at guc.com. The utility also will be posting storm updates at guc.com, GUCtv (cable channel 35), Twitter and Facebook.
- Pitt County government offices will be closed today and reopen Monday.
- Pitt County Pitt Area Transit System (PATS) has canceled public transportation services today and Saturday. Normal operating schedules are expected to resume Monday.
- Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling will close the county transfer station and 14 convenience sites today. Reopening details will be posted at www.pittcountync.gov/.
- Pitt County Superior and District Court offices, the Pitt County Clerk of Court, District Attorney and Public Defender will be closed on Friday. Anyone with a criminal court case on a calendar for today should check with their attorney for the new court date. Notification of new criminal court dates will arrive by mail within 10 to 14 days, or check nccourts.gov or call the clerk’s office at 252-695-7100 and press 1 for criminal court information. Anyone with a civil matter or a domestic violence court date for today, contact the clerk’s office at 252-695-7100 and press 2 for civil court information. For information about Family Court cases set for today, call the Family Court Office at 252-695-7287. Any documents required to be filed with the clerk’s office on Friday will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office located at the Pitt County Detention Center, 124 New Hope Dr, Greenville.
- Vidant Health’s Greenville drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be closed on today. The site is projected to reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. depending on weather.
- The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be also closed on Saturday, and the Brody School of Medicine’s Walk with a Doc has been canceled.