With the holiday season wrapped up, Pitt County residents have a number of options for disposing of their live Christmas trees.
According to John Demary, director of Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling, those who rely on the county for their waste management services can either use curbside pickup or bring their tree out to one of the county’s 14 convenience sites to be mulched.
Whichever option they choose, there’s an important step residents should not forget — removing decorations.
“We stress that everything has been removed because they will be going through a chipper, shredder or grinder,” Demary said. “That stuff is not good to be mixed up in the mulch.”
In Greenville, trees are picked up with other yard waste according to Delbert Bryant, a sanitation engineer. He emphasized the importance of removing decorations, lights and tinsel.
“We appreciate everybody following the rules and cleaning the trees up before we have to pick them up,” Bryant said.
Trees picked up by the county and city will be mulched. Greenville uses that mulch for public projects, such as in parks, Bryant said, or as water fuel.
County residents can pick up three cubic yards of mulch per day at the transfer station on 3025 Landfill Road in Greenville at no charge. Each additional load costs $5. All loads must be covered prior to leaving the transfer station.
Winterville public works said that trees are collected on the city’s LIMBS pick-up, which is divided into three routes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Demary clarified that these rules apply only to live trees. Artificial trees can be tucked away for next year or thrown away with the garbage.