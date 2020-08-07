Pitt County Schools are turning off water fountains and placing posters to remind students of the COVID-19 precautions they need to take when class resumes Aug. 17.
Staff updated the Board of Education on efforts to reopen the schools during the board’s meeting Monday night. About 60 percent of students will be returning to a mix of in-person and remote instruction; the rest have opted for full-time online instruction due to concerns about the virus’ spread. The board also approved a change to the system’s dress code for returning students.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told board members that schools will soon be receiving Centers for Disease Control posters and stickers to remind students to stay 6 feet apart, how to wear a mask and how to wash hands correctly.
He also said all water fountains will be turned off, and students will be encouraged to bring refillable water bottles. Each school will be equipped with at least two bottle filling stations. Staff will be trained to use the stations so no cross contaminations occurs, he said.
The Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the CDC, recommends not using water fountains, said Johnson.
“The thought process is, when you bend down to put your face over a water fountain, you have the chance to spread droplets and as the water hits your face and mouth,” he said. “You have the potential to spread droplets throughout that water fountain area. In lieu of having to disinfect the water fountain areas after every use, we are letting our students come in with water bottles and will have a designated sink where they are not actually putting their face or mouth on.”
Johnson also reported that supplies have been arriving including hand sanitizing stations, personal protective equipment and state-issued masks for both teachers and students.
Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programs and Services Steve Lassiter briefed the board on anticipated school start and end times, but warned they were subject to change as bus routes, student registration and schedules are applied.
“Right now, the elementary, and K-8 instructional day will begin at 7:30 a.m. and go through 1:30 p.m. Middle school and high school will begin at 9 a.m. and go through 3 p.m.,” he said.
Early College courses, which have already started, will be from 9:30 until 4 p.m.
School board Vice Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus, who serves chairwoman of the board’s policy committee, asked the board to consider amending the system dress code policy in time for the new year.
“The amendment will allow students to wear pants of any solid color, wear athletic pants with vertical stripes on the legs, and allow some flexibility around winter coats and jackets,” she said.
She asked that the board suspend a policy that requires two readings of a suggested change so the new uniform policy can go into effect before students return to campus.
The motion to accept the amended dress code (policy 4316) passed 8-to-1, as did the motion to suspend the policy requiring two readings (policy 2024).