Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary budget that reversed a planned water rate increase at its Thursday meeting.
CEO/General Manager Tony Cannon recommended canceling the proposed 6.6 percent water rate increase. Although it will reduce the water department’s budget by $1.5 million, the loss will be offset because some capital projects are almost complete, he said.
Cannon said staff wants to see how President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan develops, because there may be grant funding available to help with future capital projects.
There are no rate increases for electricity, sewer and natural gas in the budget.
GUC’s proposed 2021-22 budget is $265.5 million. More than half the budget — $150 million — will be spent on electric and natural gas purchases.
GUC prepares its budget using an average projected use of utilities, Cannon said. Fluctuations in use can create budget issues.
Cannon said GUC’s wholesale electric supplier, North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, is projecting no rate increases over the next several years, giving GUC an opportunity to undertake modifications that align its rate structure with the power agency.
City Manager Ann Wall asked if the modifications would adversely affect different categories of electricity users and what that effect could be.
Cannon said some users may see decreases while others see increases.
“There is no one rate class that is impacted solidly over the five years,” Cannon said.
Responding to concerns that delaying this year’s water rate increase could create budgeting difficulties in future years, Cannon said staff is recommended no increase in the coming first year, a 6.6 percent increase in fiscal year 2022-23, a 3.2 percent increase in fiscal year 2023-24 and no increases for the following two years.
Depending on what grant funding GUC could secure for future capital projects, the proposed increases could be adjusted, so smaller increases are spread out over multiple years, he said.
Cannon said policy changes are also proposed.
So GUC’s policy will better align with state statutes, it is proposed the penalty for meter tampering be increased from the current $500 to $5,000. It’s also proposed that the list of actions constituting “meter tampering” be expanded and that additional criminal violations for second and subsequent violations, violations resulting in significant property damage or public health endangerment and violations resulting in death, be added.
It’s also recommended rates for high-intensity discharge and light-emitting diode fixtures be equalized over the next two years. Cannon said high-intensity discharge fixture prices are expected to increase by 8 percent to 10 percent in the next year.
He also recommended ending the option of installing high-intensity discharge lighting beginning with the next fiscal year.
It’s also recommended that a review and update of GUC’s cost-sharing policy involving sewer line extensions be undertaken.
Other highlights of the budget are:
- A nearly $6.6 million transfer to the City of Greenville.
- Transfer of $2.5 million from the electric rate stabilization fund.
- A $12.7 million investment in capital projects.
- Transfer of $6.75 million to the capital projects fund.
- A 2 percent employee merit/market adjustment.
- Continuation of health and dental plans.
- The addition of a controller to the finance administration office.
- Budgeting $8.3 million for eight capital projects.
Neighbor to Neighbor
Although it couldn’t hold its traditional luncheon and raffle, First Presbyterian Church still donated $10,440 to GUC’s Neighbor to Neighbor fund.
Established in 2001, the program provides up to $200 in heating assistance to families. It is administered by Pitt County Department of Social Services, said Scott Mullis, interim director of customer service.
In the 18 years since First Presbyterian Church became involved in the program it has donated $334,584, Mullis said.
This year GUC donated an additional $30,000 to Neighbor to Neighbor, on top of the $20,000 match it normally gives, he said.
Linda Kean, one of the program organizers, said the church loves the event, which typically serves 250 to 300 people.
“We look forward to getting back to the in-person event next year,” Kean said.