In the wake of deadly flooding in Appalachia and high levels of moisture in eastern North Carolina, Greenville Fire-Rescue and other agencies began their annual water rescue training at Port Terminal Boat ramp Wednesday.

Operating jointly with Greenville Police, the New Bern Fire Department and North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Team 10, Fire-Rescue practiced navigating Zodiac inflatable boats and simulated victim removal at the boat ramp. The teams navigated from the Memorial Drive Bridge to the Valley Landing subdivision on the Tar River.


