Greenville Fire-Rescue staff haul a simulated victim from the Tar River on Wednesday morning at the Port Terminal Boat Ramp. Multiple agencies partnered for annual swift-water training that will continue today. Residents can expect an enhanced presence of fire and police staff from the Memorial Drive Bridge to the Valley Landing subdivision.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Blackwell/Greenville Fire-Rescue
A trailer for hauling inflatable rescue boats sits at the Port Terminal Boat Ramp in Greenville. Residents can expect more police and fire/rescue staff from the Memorial Drive Bridge to the Valley Landing subdivision during annual swift water training.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Blackwell/Greenville Fire-Rescue
Emergency service staff take to the water for water rescue training.
Photo courtesy of Jessica Blackwell / Greenville Fire/Rescue
Emergency service staff float toward a team member acting as a victim floating on debris.
Photo Courtesy of Jessica Blackwell / Greenville Fire/Rescue
Greenville Fire/Rescue staff shove off for water rescue training.
Photo Courtesy of Jessica Blackwell / Greenville Fire/Rescue
Photo by Pat Gruner
Greenville Fire-Rescue staff close in on a simulated victim in the Tar River on Wednesday morning at the Port Terminal Boat Ramp.
Photo by Pat Gruner/the daily reflector
In the wake of deadly flooding in Appalachia and high levels of moisture in eastern North Carolina, Greenville Fire-Rescue and other agencies began their annual water rescue training at Port Terminal Boat ramp Wednesday.
Operating jointly with Greenville Police, the New Bern Fire Department and North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Team 10, Fire-Rescue practiced navigating Zodiac inflatable boats and simulated victim removal at the boat ramp. The teams navigated from the Memorial Drive Bridge to the Valley Landing subdivision on the Tar River.
Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said that the training is imperative to ensure operational readiness in the face of swift water brought on by floods. His remarks came following last week’s devastating flooding in the Appalachia area, which The Associated Press reported Wednesday had killed at least 37 Kentucky residents.
“(With) what has been happening with the storms in places like Kentucky and Missouri, it’s good to make sure that everyone in Greenville ... and New Bern, knows that we are ready along with around the state if we were to be called,” Smith said. “We would be able to do that in order to assist our neighbors in North Carolina or in the surrounding states.”
The groups training make up the state’s Task Force 10. The task force undergoes quarterly training for flood rescue according to Sanders, with Wednesday’s events serving as actual swift-water training. Personnel floated in the river in life jackets and the fully equipped teams practiced tossing throw bags, calling their distance to victims and hauling them in from the water.
Eastern North Carolina’s low elevation and history of destructive storms requires teamwork and training so rescuers can be ready to operate at a moment’s notice, Sanders said.
“You saw a few weeks ago in Greenville we had flash flooding in a matter of an hour while we were on a structure fire,” Sanders said. “(They had the) ability to mobilize and start rescuing people — we had seven or eight rescues that night — but our ability to do that quickly and now as part of this team that mobilized up, was able to get to people pretty quickly.”
Sanders expressed gratitude to his firefighters and paramedics for ensuring their training is up to date. The crews who floated on the Tar on Wednesday did so in the face of extreme heat which the National Weather Service in Morehead City reported reached 97 degrees — not counting stifling humidity.
Advances in technology make for a stronger response as well, the chief said. In the late 1990s, when the area was battered by Hurricane Floyd, swift-water rescue capabilities were practically in their infancy. That storm claimed 36 lives in North Carolina and 57 in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The storm was the fourth to directly hit the state in the ’90s.
“We just continue to get better and get nicer equipment and improve at our craft,” Sanders said. “We feel very confident that if we did have something in or around Greenville that we would be the right agency to assist and help as many people as we possibly could.”
A release from the department said that visitors to the area can expect to see boat traffic from the training as well as a police presence at the boat ramp. Boaters are still authorized to put in at the location as normal, with a few taking to the water Wednesday morning during the training.