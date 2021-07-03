WINTERVILLE — Organizers with the Winterville Watermelon announced this week the festival will return in August to offer a slice of the good life for its 36th year.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returns full force with a three-day festival.
The fun begins on Aug. 26 with the grounds opening for carnival rides. Several vendors will share fan-favorite foods and others will be offering homemade crafts and commercial products for sale.
On Aug. 27, the day will kick off with a Veteran Breakfast. The meal is open to all veterans and is offered to honor and thank those who have served their country.
Amusement rides and vendors will be open throughout the day.
As exciting as the event itself, the Watermelon Festival parade will also be held featuring local floats and parade entries, the Shriner organizations and more.
Later that night, country artists Matt Stell and Lonestar will take to the stage at to put on a free performance.
“This year our Saturday night concert is free to the public to celebrate our freedom from COVID restrictions,” said Winterville Chamber of Commerce Director Debbie Avery.
On Sunday, the fun continues with amusement rides and vendors remaining open.
Other plans are still being made for the annual celebration.
The Winterville Watermelon Committee is seeking volunteers willing to help with the festival.
Opportunities vary, with a job available to any person willing to volunteer, committee members said.
The group also is seeking sponsors and said there are multiple sponsorship opportunities available.
For more information on volunteering or sponsorship contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590