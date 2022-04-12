Students at a Pitt County charter school have three new little friends to care for as part of a project-based learning assignment teachers and administration say is meant to teach compassion.
Winterville Charter Academy teacher Lauren Rattew’s fifth-grade class welcomed three baby chickens to their campus on Monday as the school’s newest moral virtue project. Students are responsible for cleaning the chicks’ coop, feeding them, ensuring they have water and making sure they are in or out of their enclosure at appropriate times.
The project will run through the remainder of the school year to give each class at the K-8 school a chance to interact with the chicks and provide volunteer opportunities for students.
“Each month we have a new moral focus virtue that we emphasize for the kids and this month’s was compassion,” Rattew explained. “I got to really thinking about how to make that a hands-on, tangible project and get the kids involved in something where they could see something change due to their feeding into it.”
Rattew, who raises chickens of her own at her home, said that they will be almost full-grown in the course of about 20 weeks. The coop is one she built for herself years ago and was repurposed to house the chickens.
“(Students) will really see them grow from babies to adults,” Rattew said. “This will kind of set the tone for projects going forward.”
Remy, a classroom pet that Rattew got for her students at Christmas, helped her see how students learned through animals. She said that was a natural stepping stone to the chicks.
“That was an inspiration, seeing how students took ownership of him,” Rattew said. “Seeing how a hamster can make that big of a difference in growing that independence for kids.”
Many students are looking forward to their opportunity to hold and nurture the babies as they mature. Right now, students are making observations on the chicks and their behaviors or traits by using the scientific method, whether they realize it or not.
“After awhile we might be able to hold one of them,” said Camari Melvin, a fifth-grader. “Right now we are watching them to see what they’re doing.
“My favorite part is that we get to pet them because they are very soft and fluffy. Something interesting that I found is that only one out of the three have a tail.”
Zyi’hir Tucker, another of Rattew’s students, said that he appreciates his teacher making the project possible.
“These chicks can’t really take care of themselves,” Tucker said. “We can work with people to take care of the chicks.”
Not everyone has experience tending to chickens. Tucker and Melvin both said it was their first experience with the two being more accustomed to more common domestic pets. Kenzlee Sutton said that her family used to have chickens and that she knows how collect eggs and do other tasks.
“I like to see them play around and I can’t wait for them to get older,” Sutton said. “It’s exciting to see them grow up.”
Rattew said that in an area like Pitt County, where the rural and urban are just a short drive apart, it is important to be familiar with both. She said chicks are used at more metropolitan areas, or even rural ones, for similar projects.
“I had seen this at other urban locations where it is kind of inner-city kids who don’t get exposed to farmland, agriculture, so I thought this would be good to bring to Greenville. Vanceboro Farm Life is also doing a similar project. Making this more common and bringing in a lot of those real life assets to the school helps the kids not just as students but as a whole person,” Rattew said.
Former moral virtue projects at the school have included peer collaboration between students who might be struggling in a subject as well as taking in a service dog in training, according to Principal Stacey Ryan. Animals are a natural way of showing students how their actions affect outcomes.
“Children are able to immediately see their impact when using compassionate behaviors,” Ryan said. “They’re feeding, taking care, watching growth. Seeing how human interaction and empathy can change in the behavior of an animal and that transference to human relations is invaluable.”
Teachers are expected to emphasize the importance of what Ryan called “flat skills,” ones centered around communication and empathy.
“It’s really easy to say you have a moral focus component in your school or you have character education in your school, but if you are not bringing it to life with project based learning it is a missed opportunity,” Ryan said.
Rattew said as kids enter an increasingly digitized world, schools should play a role in ensuring lessons of compassion are taught.
“As kids have social media and phones at younger ages, they’re exposed to so much,” Rattew said. “A lot of it can be negativity. (We are) really showing how to be kind to each other and treat people with respect.
“Being that shoulder for others, supporting them. We all need love, compassion. Not just being on the receiving end, but to show it as well.”